INSPIRATO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Inspirato Incorporated On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Inspirato on February 16, 2023 with a Class Period from May 11, 2022 to December 15, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Inspirato have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inspirato's financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the“Non-Reliance Periods”) could not be relied upon. The Company incorrectly applied Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) (“ASC 842”), resulting in the unreliability of the Non-Reliance Periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Inspirato, investors suffered damages.

