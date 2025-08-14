Comprehensive Report On The On-Demand Transportation Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's On-demand transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The On-demand transportation Market Through 2025?

The market size for on-demand transportation has experienced a tremendous rise in recent years. It is anticipated to expand from $195.08 billion in 2024 to $235.65 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. Several factors have been propelling this growth during the historical period, such as the widespread use of smartphones and mobile applications, increasing urbanization and heightened traffic in urban areas, shifting consumer behavior favoring comfort and adaptability, the rise in gig economy and independent contract work, and advancements in satellite navigation systems.

The market size for on-demand transportation is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with an estimated rise to $502.37 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include an increase in the use of electric and autonomous vehicles, the integration of various forms of transportation, increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions, the rise of ride-sharing services, and the rising cost of fuel. Leading trends over the forecast period include the application of artificial intelligence for demand prediction and route optimization, the development of on-demand transportation services targeting specific demographics, the increasing focus on contactless and cashless payment methods, the customization of on-demand services for specialist markets and individual needs, and the integration of live communication and feedback features.

Download a free sample of the on-demand transportation market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The On-demand transportation Market?

The on-demand transportation market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing tourism industry and the needs of the working-class population. Tourism is an economic and social activity that involves people traveling to foreign countries or regions for a range of reasons, including personal, business, and professional. On-demand transportation supports both tourists and the working-class by allowing them to schedule their trips at suitable times and pickup from a mutually agreed place, making it a faster and simpler option. Take, for example, in November 2023, the Spain-based non-profit UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) reported that about 975 million international tourists had traveled between January and September 2023. That translates to a 38% increase compared to the same time in 2022, including a 22% growth in international arrivals in the third quarter of 2023. Thus, the evolution of the tourism sector and the working-class demographics are instrumental in driving the growth of the on-demand transportation market.

Which Players Dominate The On-demand transportation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the On-demand transportation include:

. Avis Budget Group Inc.

. BlaBlaCar SA

. Bolt Financial Inc.

. Cabify SA

. Careem Inc.

. Curb Mobility Private Ltd.

. Daimler AG

. Europcar Mobility Group SA

. Ford Motor Company

. General Motor Company

What Are The Future Trends Of The On-demand transportation Market?

Major corporations that form the backbone of the on-demand transportation market are concentrating on technological advancements such as public transport trials to streamline services, improve customer interaction, and widen accessibility. These trials are designed to assess the feasibility of on-demand services as a practical and efficient mode of public transport, possibly impacting transportation approaches in the future. For example, Skånetrafiken, a firm based in Sweden that oversees public transport in the Skåne region, including bus and train services, initiated a public transport trial on-demand in May 2024. The trial involves a flexible transit service, where passengers have the option to order rides via a mobile app. This offers a customised travel solution that aligns with the dynamic demands.

Global On-demand transportation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The on-demand transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ride-Sharing, Vehicle Rental Or Leasing, Ride Sourcing

2) By Vehicle: Four-Wheeler, Micro Mobility

3) By Application: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Ride-Sharing: Carpooling Services, Shuttle Services, Luxury Ride-Sharing, Pooling Services

2) By Vehicle Rental Or Leasing: Short-Term Rentals, Long-Term Rentals, Peer-To-Peer Rentals, Corporate Rentals

3) By Ride Sourcing: E-Hailing Services, App-Based Booking Platforms, Taxi Dispatch Services, Limousine Services

View the full on-demand transportation market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The On-demand transportation Market?

In 2024, the region dominating the on-demand transportation market was Asia-Pacific. It is projected that North America will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes a full coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global On-demand transportation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2025

report/truck-transportation-global-market-report

Transportation Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

report/transportation-manufacturing-global-market-report

On Demand Insurance Global Market Report 2025

report/on-demand-insurance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.