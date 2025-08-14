Over 20,000 Civilians Remain In Active Combat Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Dmytro Petlin, head of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense at the Donetsk Regional State Administration, during an online briefing, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As for the communities classified as active combat zones, there are just over 20,000 people remaining there. Of these, 82 are children in the Lyman city territorial community,” Petlin stated.

He noted that 18 communities in the region are currently designated as active combat zones.

To date, more than 1,262,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk region. Among them are approximately 194,500 children and 47,000 individuals with disabilities.

In the past week alone, over 8,400 people-including 460 children-have been evacuated.

Currently, 242,700 civilians remain in government-controlled territory within the region, including around 18,000 children, Petlin added.

As reported, mandatory civilian evacuations in the Donetsk region have been ongoing since August 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Suspilne Donbas