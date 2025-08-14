Over 20,000 Civilians Remain In Active Combat Zone In Donetsk Region
“As for the communities classified as active combat zones, there are just over 20,000 people remaining there. Of these, 82 are children in the Lyman city territorial community,” Petlin stated.
He noted that 18 communities in the region are currently designated as active combat zones.Read also: 1,327 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation nearly impossible - RMA
To date, more than 1,262,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk region. Among them are approximately 194,500 children and 47,000 individuals with disabilities.
In the past week alone, over 8,400 people-including 460 children-have been evacuated.
Currently, 242,700 civilians remain in government-controlled territory within the region, including around 18,000 children, Petlin added.
As reported, mandatory civilian evacuations in the Donetsk region have been ongoing since August 2, 2022.
Photo credit: Suspilne Donbas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment