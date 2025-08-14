Premium Automotive Joins GM Collision Repair Network, Advances Toward Honda & Acura OEM Certification

Harlingen, TX - August 14, 2025 - Premium Collision, the collision-focused division of Premium Automotive, is proud to announce its official membership in the GM Collision Repair Network (CRN). This new designation reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and manufacturer-approved repairs to drivers throughout Harlingen and the greater South Texas region.







In addition to this new certification, Premium Collision is actively progressing through the application process to become a Honda and Acura Certified Collision Center, with the goal of expanding its OEM repair capabilities to serve even more vehicle owners with advanced repair standards and precision.

Raising the Bar with GM Collision Repair Certification

The GM Collision Repair Network is a nationally recognized certification program designed to ensure that participating collision repair facilities meet strict requirements for tools, training, equipment, and repair processes. As a certified shop, Premium Collision in Harlingen is now authorized to perform repairs that adhere to GM factory specifications and meet the latest safety and structural standards.

Local drivers seeking GM-certified collision repair in Harlingen, TX, now have access to a trusted facility that uses OEM repair procedures and supports GM's commitment to safe, accurate, and dependable repairs.

Preparing for Honda and Acura OEM Collision Certifications

Premium Collision is also working toward becoming a Honda and Acura Certified Collision Center. As vehicle manufacturing technology evolves, particularly with the increased use of onboard safety systems and advanced materials, the need for qualified repair facilities has never been greater.

Once certified, the Harlingen facility will be recognized for meeting Honda's and Acura's high standards for complete and correct repairs, including access to manufacturer repair information, OEM tools and equipment, and certified training. This progress aligns with the company's focus on offering OEM collision repair in Harlingen that prioritizes both safety and long-term vehicle performance.

A People-First Collision Center with State-of-the-Art Tools

Premium Collision operates out of 202 E Adams Ave in Harlingen, TX, and is equipped with advanced repair tools and systems, including a Car-O-Liner frame straightening machine and ADAS calibration capabilities. The facility performs a wide range of manufacturer-level collision services, including:



Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) & Hail Damage Repair

Auto Body Repair & Refinishing

Frame Straightening & Wheel Alignments

Glass Replacement & Cosmetic Repairs

ADAS Repairs & Calibrations

Aluminum Body Repairs

Insurance Claim Assistance Post-Repair Inspections & Diminished Value Claims

Premium Collision also offers a lifetime warranty on all collision repairs, ensuring customer confidence and peace of mind long after the work is complete.

Part of the Premium Automotive Family

While Premium Collision is the dedicated collision repair facility in Harlingen, the company operates additional full-service mechanical repair shops in McAllen and Edinburg. All locations fall under the Premium Automotive brand, which is built on values such as integrity, transparency, and customer-first service.

Each shop is staffed by dealer-level trained certified experts, equipped to work on domestic, European, and Asian vehicles, including diesel, hybrid, and EV platforms. Across every touchpoint, whether collision or mechanical, Premium Automotive continues to raise the standard for professional auto care in South Texas.

About Premium Automotive

Founded in 2006, Premium Automotive is a family-owned and operated automotive business with three locations across the Rio Grande Valley: McAllen, Edinburg, and Harlingen, TX. Its Harlingen location, known as Premium Collision, specializes in certified collision repair and advanced auto body services backed by OEM standards and a lifetime warranty.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit .