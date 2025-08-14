Certificationpoint Launches Work Experience Builders (Wxbs) And Career Readiness IT Apprenticeship Program To Bridge The Gap Between Education And Employment

Baton Rouge, LA - August 14, 2025 - CertificationPoint, a national leader in hands-on workforce development and career readiness, is proud to announce the expanded launch of its Work eXperience Builders (WXBs) and IT Apprenticeship Program , designed to empower students, career changers, and underrepresented job seekers through real-world, project-based learning and mentorship.

Amid growing demand for skilled talent in technology and other high-demand industries, CertificationPoint's platform helps participants gain relevant work experience, on-the-job training, and career-ready credentials - without requiring prior industry exposure or expensive bootcamps.

“Our mission is to make career readiness equitable, accessible, collaborative, and results-driven,” said Byron Giles, CEO of CertificationPoint.“Through the WXBs Stack model and our IT Apprenticeship program, learners don't just build resumes - they build confidence, skills, and opportunities for long-term success.”

What Is the Work eXperience Builders (WXBs) Model?

The WXBs model provides participants with access to paid, short-term projects posted by real clients and service-buyers across the U.S. These projects simulate workplace demands and help users demonstrate skill application, solve real-world problems, and build a digital portfolio while earning income.

Each participant is supported by:



1-on-1 mentoring

Just-in-time training modules

Automated resume and LinkedIn tools Progress dashboards and competency-based feedback

About the IT Apprenticeship Program

CertificationPoint's IT Apprenticeship Program , a 16-week cohort is a targeted initiative for individuals pursuing careers in technology, which includes but is not limited to:



Cybersecurity

Networking

Software development IT support

Program benefits include:



Access to curated IT projects aligned with industry certification objectives (e.g., CompTIA, Cisco, AWS)

Real-time coaching from certified industry professionals

Built-in support for certification prep

Skill badges and digital credentials Employer-matching opportunities for high performers

The program is structured in four progressive tiers that allow learners to demonstrate growth and earn additional rewards, including gift cards , advanced training credits , and priority job referrals .

Built for Students, Veterans, and Career Changers

CertificationPoint is uniquely positioned to serve:



College and trade school students lacking internship experience

Veterans transitioning to civilian careers

Working adults pivoting into IT or tech roles High school CTE learners seeking exposure to industry pathways

By eliminating geographic barriers, the platform supports a fully remote learning and work experience , giving participants across urban and rural regions equal access to opportunity.

Enrollment & Regional Impact

Enrollment for CertificationPoint's programs is available on a quarterly basis , with current openings for:



Cohort #1: February 5 – March 5, 2025

Cohort #2: May 5 – June 5, 2025

Cohort #3: August 5 – September 5, 2025 Cohort #4: November 5 – December 5, 2025

Participants are encouraged to apply early, with special scholarships and onboarding support available through academic and workforce partners.

A Proven Model for Workforce Readiness

Since its pilot, the CertificationPoint platform has helped thousands of learners build verified credentials and enter the workforce with proven skills. The platform has demonstrated:



60% reduction in employer onboarding time

45% higher employment conversion rates compared to traditional internships Over 15,000 hours of verified project experience logged

“This isn't just a project board or learning portal,” said Olivia Holmes-Giles.“It's a complete ecosystem designed to transition learners from education to employment - with real accountability, support, and results.”

About CertificationPoint

CertificationPoint is a national career readiness and workforce development platform that connects learners to paid projects, mentorship, and industry-aligned training. By working with academic institutions, workforce boards, nonprofits, and corporate partners, CertificationPoint builds talent pipelines that promote equity, access, and career mobility.