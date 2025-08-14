New Children's Book“Sound Catchers” By Jessica Coriat Highlights The Experience Of Childhood Hearing Loss

Bergen County, N.J. - Aug 14, 2025 - Author and educator Jessica Coriat has released her debut picture book,“Sound Catchers,” ISBN: 9781779621177; released May 2025 through Tellwell Publishing. In this gentle, thoughtful story, a young girl named Maddy experiences hearing loss. This book follows her journey, from using hearing aids to receiving cochlear implants. Maddy finds her place among her peers, as her hearing loss becomes part of her story. Sound Catchers offers a connection with a character who is“the same but different”-a powerful reflection for any young reader.

Written with care and informed by years of experience in Deaf Education, Sound Catchers“fills a much-needed space in children's literature by centering a character with hearing loss in a positive, relatable light. It contributes to a greater understanding of those who experience hearing loss, and helps the reader to build empathy and embrace differences,” says Coriat. As such, it holds a valuable place in the Social Emotional Learning curriculum (SEL) in education, taught in schools nationwide, and can serve as a useful resource in both homes and schools.

About the Author:

Jessica Coriat holds a bachelor's degree in Special Education/Elementary Education and two master's degrees-one in Deaf Education and another in Creative Writing for Children. She has over 20 years of experience teaching students who are Deaf and hard of hearing and continues to support inclusive classrooms. She lives in New Jersey with her three teenagers and their dog, Bailey, and writes whenever she can.

“Sound Catchers” is available now through major book retailers.

Author: Jessica Coriat

Genre: Children's Picture Book

Released: May, 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779621177

Publisher: Tellwell

