After The Weight Is Gone: Addressing The Skin Left Behind

- Dr Shreyas Makwana, MDALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Achieving weight loss, whether through bariatric surgery, weight loss medications, or dedicated lifestyle changes, is a remarkable accomplishment. However, for many, this journey doesn't end at the scale. Significant weight loss can leave behind loose, sagging skin that impacts comfort, mobility, and confidence.“Weight loss patients have done the hardest part,” says Dr. Shreyas Makwana, a board-certified plastic surgeon with Northside Plastic Surgery with offices in Atlanta, GA and Alpharetta, GA.“Body contouring is about helping them fully enjoy the results of their transformation – feeling strong, confident, and comfortable in their own skin.”Dr Makwana offers a range of body contouring procedures to achieve their final transformation goals:. Breast Lift (Mastopexy) – Restores shape and perkiness to dropped breasts.. Upper Body Lift – Tightens and reshapes loose skin to the chest wall and upper back.. Arm Lift – Removes excess skin and reshapes the upper arms for a more toned appearance.. Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) – Removes excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles.. Lower Body Lift – Tightens and reshapes the abdomen, waist, hips, buttocks, and outer thighs.. Thigh Lift – Improves contour and skin tone to the thighs.Each surgical plan is customized based on the patient's body type, goals, and health profile with safety remaining the top priority.Benefits of Post-Weight Loss Body Contouring:. Improved fit and comfort in clothing. Reduced skin irritation and hygiene issues. Enhanced mobility and ease of exercise. Boosted self-confidence and body image“Patients often tell me that after body contouring, they finally feel the weight loss journey is complete,” says Dr. Makwana.“It's the final step in a long and inspiring journey.”Northside Plastic Surgery is a comprehensive aesthetic plastic surgery practice offering both body plastic surgery and facial plastic surgery procedures located in Alpharetta, GA to help you achieve your cosmetic goals. Dr. Makwana is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in breast and body procedures.

