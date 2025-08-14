JLL Arranges $352.7M Financing For Fundrise National Industrial Portfolio

The 12 institutional-quality assets span 3.18M SF across strategic logistics hubs nationwide

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets group announced today that it has arranged a $352.7 million financing package for Fundrise National Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 12 institutional-quality industrial buildings totaling approximately 3.18 million square feet across multiple high-growth markets throughout the U.S.

JLL represented the borrower, affiliate funds of Fundrise, to secure a loan from Goldman Sachs and TPG Real Estate Credit.

The portfolio includes 12 properties strategically positioned across key logistics corridors in the Mid-Atlantic and Sunbelt.

The properties showcase institutional-quality specifications, including LED lighting, ESFR sprinkler systems, cross-dock configurations and clear heights ranging from 23 feet to 40 feet. The portfolio is currently leased to tenants representing a variety of industries, including third-party logistics, distribution services and technology.

"We are excited to continue expanding our relationship with the team at Goldman Sachs and to begin a new one with TPG," said Brandon Jenkins, COO of Fundrise. "This financing will enable us to advance our long-term business plan for the industrial portfolio, create value for our investors and capitalize on the strong macro tailwinds in the industrial sector today."

The JLL Debt Advisory team was led by Managing Director Robert Carey, Senior Managing Director Carl Beardsley, Senior Director Jason Carlos and Associates Gus Caiola and Patrick Wu.

"This portfolio represents a compelling investment opportunity, offering both geographic diversification and strong income stability from a quality tenant roster," said Carey. "The strategic locations near major transportation networks, including international airports and key interstate corridors, position these assets to benefit from continued logistics demand."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom .

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL ), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll .

About Fundrise

With more than 2 million users, Fundrise is the largest direct-to-investor alternative asset manager in the country. For 10+ years, our mission has been to use technology to build a better financial system for the individual. We build software that enables us to develop and deliver investments designed to give our clients a performance edge in any economic environment. Our $3+ billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on real estate private equity, private credit, and growth equity. You can learn more about Fundrise at Fundrise .

About Goldman

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Contact: Grace Lewis, JLL PR

Phone: +1 903 520 3478

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

