Robbins LLP Urges NVO Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About Leading The Class Action Against Novo Nordisk A/S

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Misled the Market About its 2025 Revenue and Profit Growth Potential

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Novo Nordisk's representations regarding its growth potential were overstated and failed to account for the impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion; (2) defendants misrepresented the likelihood that patients using compounded GLP-1s would transition to Novo Nordisk's branded alternatives; and (3) Novo Nordisk significantly overstated both the size of the GLP-1 market and its ability to penetrate that market to sustain growth.

On July 29, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook ahead of reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the guide down on "lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025" for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to "the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expectations and competition." On this news, the price of Novo Nordisk's common stock declined from $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, to $53.94 per share on July 29, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Novo Nordisk A/S. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by September 30, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

