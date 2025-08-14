MDH Network Is Booming - Fall Hiring Event Offers Instant Interviews And $2,500 Bonuses

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDH Network is excited to announce its Third Annual Fall Hiring Event, a dynamic fair designed to connect passionate job seekers with meaningful careers that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex. Attendees will have the opportunity to interview on the spot and receive immediate job offers, with the potential to qualify for a sign-on bonus of up to $2,500. MDH Network is hiring Direct Support Professionals for multiple locations, including Whittier, Arcadia, Burbank, Glendale, Glendora, Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Santa Fe Springs.

MDH Network is currently experiencing exponential growth and is actively seeking multilingual candidates, especially those fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Russian, and Korean. Bilingual professionals are highly encouraged to apply.

Event Details:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Food available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex

13000 Clarkdale Ave.

Norwalk, CA 90650

Interested candidates can reserve an interview or find more information by visiting MDHnetwork/careers or calling (562) 670-4492.

About MDH Network, Inc.

For nearly 40 years, MDH Network has been a trusted, family-owned organization dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. With over 30 residential facilities and a variety of non-residential programs across Southern California, MDH Network continues to be a leader in the field, providing compassionate care and meaningful employment opportunities.

To learn more, visit MDHNetwork or follow @MDHNetwork on Instagram.

Contact Information:

MDH Network, Inc.

Ericka Davila

(562) 670.4492

[email protected]

