Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 411,000 Syrians Voluntarily Returned Home Since December: Turkiye

2025-08-14 07:15:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish authorities announced on Thursday that more than 411,000 Syrians voluntarily returned to their country since the fall of former President Bashar al Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.

In a statement, the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management explained that all steps of the return process for Syrians are coordinated by Directorate under the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with all relevant organizations, and that the operation is monitored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

It added that, according to data, the total number of Syrians who voluntarily returned to their homeland since 2016 reached 1,151,652, while the number of Syrians residing in Turkiye under temporary protection dropped to 2,543,711, according to the latest figures.

