"“When a newborn has been injured, timing and accuracy are critical,” said Percy Martinez.“We make sure families have an organized record from day one so their medical and legal teams can act quickly and effectively.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Birth Injury Lawyer in Jacksonville for 2025 , a distinction that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's decades of experience, nationally recognized results, and history of handling some of the most significant birth injury and medical malpractice cases in Florida's history.

Representing injury victims since 1993, Percy Martinez and his team have built a reputation for fighting relentlessly against insurance companies, hospitals, and large healthcare corporations. With multiple attorneys recognized as Top Rated Medical Malpractice Lawyers, the firm has decades of combined experience and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. Known for taking on complex, high-stakes cases, the firm maintains a small caseload so each family receives strategic, focused attention from start to finish.

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers helps parents navigate the overwhelming aftermath of a complicated delivery by organizing critical delivery records, NICU notes, and early therapy plans into complete packets for pediatric and neurology follow-up. Percy Martinez explains that this process ensures every provider, from medical specialists to legal experts, has the right information to evaluate and address the child's needs.

Helping Jacksonville Families Prepare for Critical Care and Legal Steps

The firm notes that in recent months, more parents in Jacksonville have used its Birth Injury Readiness Plan to:



Obtain clear newborn and delivery record request lists

Use a one-page timeline template to track symptoms and appointments Receive guidance on imaging, therapy referrals, and follow-up planning

Case Results in Birth Injury Litigation

The firm reports achieving both confidential settlements and public verdicts in birth injury cases, including:



$7.1 million – hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) from delayed delivery

$4.6 million – shoulder dystocia with permanent brachial plexus injury $3.2 million – untreated neonatal jaundice leading to brain damage

According to Percy Martinez, compensation in these cases often covers lifetime medical care, therapy, special education, home modifications, and non-economic damages for loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Birth Injury Cases in Florida

Percy Martinez explains that these cases typically proceed through:



6–8 months – record gathering, pediatric neurology review, and expert consultation

90 days – presuit notice period under Florida law 18–30 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

Severe injury cases with multiple providers may take longer.

Cost to Clients

The firm handles birth injury cases on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. Percy Martinez notes that all expenses, including medical expert reviews and life care planning, are advanced and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Florida and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles birth injury cases involving HIE, shoulder dystocia, brachial plexus injuries, and wrongful death. The firm works with leading medical experts to secure answers, accountability, and the resources families need to care for their children.

Percy Martinez / Attorney Highlights



Super Lawyers Pick – Percy Martinez recognized for excellence in medical malpractice litigation

Justia 10.0“Superb” Rated – top rating for experience, results, and client satisfaction

Avvo 10.0“Superb” Rated – recognized for legal excellence, peer endorsements, and client reviews

Extensive Track Record – representing injury victims since 1993, handling some of Florida's most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases

Proven Results – hundreds of millions recovered in verdicts and settlements

Veteran Case Experience – decades of handling complex birth injury, surgical error, and hospital negligence claims

Small Caseload, Big Focus – dedicated attention to each client to maximize results in complex cases

Bilingual and Accessible – fluent in English and Spanish, offering free consultations statewide

Strategic Legal Specialist – presuit process mastery, with a focus on birth and surgical injury cases Recognized Across Florida – known for high-value verdicts and settlements in cities statewide