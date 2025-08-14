Top Surgical Malpractice Attorney Jacksonville For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“The smallest overlooked detail in an operative record can change the course of a case,” said Percy Martinez.“We make sure nothing gets missed, because our clients deserve the truth about what happened.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Surgical Malpractice Attorney in Jacksonville for 2025 , a recognition that, according to Percy Martinez, comes from decades of results in complex surgical injury cases and a reputation for taking on high-stakes litigation across Florida.

Since 1993, Percy Martinez has represented injury victims in some of the most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases in the state's history. The firm is known for going head-to-head with insurance companies, hospital systems, and surgical teams, leveraging its hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements to demand accountability for patients harmed in the operating room. By keeping its caseload intentionally small, the firm ensures that every surgical case receives in-depth review and individualized strategy.

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers assists patients and families in evaluating every stage of surgical care - from consent discussions and site marking to intraoperative protocols, anesthesia management, and postoperative monitoring. The firm uses a clear, step-by-step process to help clients interpret technical operative reports, anesthesia records, imaging studies, and escalation notes without medical jargon.

Guiding Jacksonville Surgical Patients Through Case Preparation

The firm notes that more post-surgery clients in Jacksonville have used its Surgical Safety Review System to:



Compare actual surgical steps to safe surgery protocols and recovery benchmarks

Use tailored checklists for operative reports, anesthesia documentation, and count sheets Track recovery milestones and identify red flags requiring immediate escalation

Results in Surgical Malpractice Litigation

The firm has secured outcomes in surgical malpractice cases that include:



$5.1 million – retained surgical instrument causing severe complications

$3.8 million – wrong-site surgery requiring multiple corrective operations $2.4 million – anesthesia mismanagement resulting in permanent injury

Percy Martinez explains that these results often include compensation for corrective surgery, rehabilitation, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Timeframe for Surgical Malpractice Cases in Florida

Cases typically progress through:



4–6 months – medical record collection, surgical and anesthesia expert review

90 days – presuit notice period 12–24 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial

Highly technical cases with multiple defendants can take longer.

Cost Structure

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis - no legal fees unless compensation is recovered. Percy Martinez notes that all litigation costs, including expert surgical reviews and imaging analysis, are advanced and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

From Jacksonville to cities across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles surgical malpractice, medical negligence, birth injury, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with leading surgical and anesthesia experts to investigate, build, and win complex cases for patients and families.

Percy Martinez Law Firm / Attorney Highlights



Super Lawyers Pick – Percy Martinez recognized for excellence in medical malpractice litigation

Justia 10.0“Superb” Rated – top rating for experience, results, and client satisfaction

Avvo 10.0“Superb” Rated – recognized for legal excellence, peer endorsements, and client reviews

Extensive Track Record – representing injury victims since 1993, handling some of Florida's most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases

Proven Results – hundreds of millions recovered in verdicts and settlements

Veteran Case Experience – decades of handling complex birth injury, surgical error, and hospital negligence claims

Small Caseload, Big Focus – dedicated attention to each client to maximize results in complex cases

Bilingual and Accessible – fluent in English and Spanish, offering free consultations statewide

Strategic Legal Specialist – presuit process mastery, with a focus on birth and surgical injury cases Recognized Across Florida – known for high-value verdicts and settlements in cities statewide