Top Surgical Malpractice Attorney Jacksonville For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1
"“The smallest overlooked detail in an operative record can change the course of a case,” said Percy Martinez.“We make sure nothing gets missed, because our clients deserve the truth about what happened.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Surgical Malpractice Attorney in Jacksonville for 2025 , a recognition that, according to Percy Martinez, comes from decades of results in complex surgical injury cases and a reputation for taking on high-stakes litigation across Florida.
Since 1993, Percy Martinez has represented injury victims in some of the most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases in the state's history. The firm is known for going head-to-head with insurance companies, hospital systems, and surgical teams, leveraging its hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements to demand accountability for patients harmed in the operating room. By keeping its caseload intentionally small, the firm ensures that every surgical case receives in-depth review and individualized strategy.
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers assists patients and families in evaluating every stage of surgical care - from consent discussions and site marking to intraoperative protocols, anesthesia management, and postoperative monitoring. The firm uses a clear, step-by-step process to help clients interpret technical operative reports, anesthesia records, imaging studies, and escalation notes without medical jargon.
Guiding Jacksonville Surgical Patients Through Case Preparation
The firm notes that more post-surgery clients in Jacksonville have used its Surgical Safety Review System to:
Compare actual surgical steps to safe surgery protocols and recovery benchmarks
Use tailored checklists for operative reports, anesthesia documentation, and count sheets
Track recovery milestones and identify red flags requiring immediate escalation
Results in Surgical Malpractice Litigation
The firm has secured outcomes in surgical malpractice cases that include:
$5.1 million – retained surgical instrument causing severe complications
$3.8 million – wrong-site surgery requiring multiple corrective operations
$2.4 million – anesthesia mismanagement resulting in permanent injury
Percy Martinez explains that these results often include compensation for corrective surgery, rehabilitation, lost wages, and pain and suffering.
Timeframe for Surgical Malpractice Cases in Florida
Cases typically progress through:
4–6 months – medical record collection, surgical and anesthesia expert review
90 days – presuit notice period
12–24 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial
Highly technical cases with multiple defendants can take longer.
Cost Structure
The firm operates on a contingency fee basis - no legal fees unless compensation is recovered. Percy Martinez notes that all litigation costs, including expert surgical reviews and imaging analysis, are advanced and reimbursed only from a recovery.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
From Jacksonville to cities across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles surgical malpractice, medical negligence, birth injury, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with leading surgical and anesthesia experts to investigate, build, and win complex cases for patients and families.
Percy Martinez Law Firm / Attorney Highlights
Super Lawyers Pick – Percy Martinez recognized for excellence in medical malpractice litigation
Justia 10.0“Superb” Rated – top rating for experience, results, and client satisfaction
Avvo 10.0“Superb” Rated – recognized for legal excellence, peer endorsements, and client reviews
Extensive Track Record – representing injury victims since 1993, handling some of Florida's most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases
Proven Results – hundreds of millions recovered in verdicts and settlements
Veteran Case Experience – decades of handling complex birth injury, surgical error, and hospital negligence claims
Small Caseload, Big Focus – dedicated attention to each client to maximize results in complex cases
Bilingual and Accessible – fluent in English and Spanish, offering free consultations statewide
Strategic Legal Specialist – presuit process mastery, with a focus on birth and surgical injury cases
Recognized Across Florida – known for high-value verdicts and settlements in cities statewide
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment