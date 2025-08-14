Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Fantasy - General book "Thorns of Fate" by Miranda Howman, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Miche Arendse for Readers' Favorite

Thorns of Fate: The Thornforged Chronicles by Miranda Howman follows Elora, a girl who was sold off at a young age to her future mentor, Tehvan. He takes her to the Miros Institute, where she becomes his protégée, but little does she know that her teacher has been shielding her from the true horrors of the institute. With wars raging for the Mahōamorah, the world tree, those at the Miros Institute are expected to train and become Empire Alchemists. Can Elora withstand the cruelty from which she's been shielded, or will she crumble under the pressure of what her peers have experienced for years?

Thorns of Fate by Miranda Howman is a wonderful book that blends survival, alchemy, and emotional depth into a coming-of-age story marked by cruelty, resilience, and the haunting question of what it means to become a weapon. From the very first page, the novel draws you into a bleak yet richly imagined world where institutions designed to instill knowledge are instead battlegrounds for power and control. Fast paced and emotionally resonant, Thorns of Fate explores the psychological toll of forced obedience and institutional cruelty. Master Thorn is a chilling antagonist, with his manipulations and schemes casting a shadow over every chapter. Yet it is Elora's inner strength and evolving identity that carry the narrative. I found her character to be endearing, and although she had lived a more sheltered life than her peers, the trials she endures later make you sympathize with her. Howman effortlessly transports the reader into this darkly immersive world, and by the end of it, you only want more. I am very excited to see what else this series has to offer."

