Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. Advocates For Families After Fatal Car Crashes

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) is addressing the legal and emotional toll that follows fatal car accidents by guiding families with the support of a Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney. In Pennsylvania, wrongful death claims provide a legal path for surviving family members to recover compensation and seek justice when a loved one is lost due to another driver's negligence. A Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney can help families understand their rights and secure financial stability after an unexpected tragedy.

The laws in Pennsylvania are clear that when a fatal car accident is caused by reckless or negligent driving, a wrongful death claim may be pursued. According to the article, common forms of negligence include drunk driving, distracted driving, speeding, unsafe lane changes, and driver fatigue. A Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney plays a critical role in identifying whether negligence occurred and what legal action can be taken. Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. emphasizes the importance of timely legal action, given that Pennsylvania law enforces a two-year statute of limitations from the date of death.

Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. brings decades of litigation experience to wrongful death cases. As a Board-Certified Civil Trial Advocate and President of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, his leadership and dedication are well documented. Attorney Kelly has been recognized among the Top 50: Pittsburgh Super Lawyers from 2019 to 2024 and has been selected for inclusion in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers since 2006. These acknowledgments reflect his record of handling serious cases on behalf of grieving families. For those who need a Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney, Attorney Kelly stands as a consistent advocate.

Joseph A. George, also with Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C., is known for his compassion and strong representation in wrongful death matters. His membership in the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice supports his long-standing dedication to helping those facing loss. As another seasoned Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney, Attorney George helps families understand the steps involved in filing a wrongful death claim, especially when navigating emotional and financial challenges.

Wrongful death lawsuits must be filed by the personal representative of the deceased's estate. This individual may be named in the will or appointed by the court. If no action is taken within six months of death, Pennsylvania law allows any eligible family member, such as a spouse, child, or parent, to file a claim. Compensation is then distributed to the legally recognized beneficiaries, typically including spouses, children (biological or adopted), and parents. Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorneys like Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George guide families through this process with clarity and support.

Economic and emotional damages are both considered in a wrongful death case. Families may recover funeral expenses, medical costs, lost income, and damages for grief and lost companionship. When applicable, a separate survival action may be filed to recover for the deceased's pain and suffering from the time of injury until death. The article explains,“It is critical to understand that proceeds from a wrongful death action are paid directly to the beneficiaries and are protected from the deceased's creditors and inheritance taxes.” This distinction is essential in planning how to handle compensation and safeguard the estate.

To build a strong case, families must demonstrate fault on the part of the other driver. This often involves collecting police reports, eyewitness testimony, physical evidence, black box data, cell phone records, and video footage. Attorneys work to secure and preserve these elements quickly, as evidence can be lost or destroyed in the days and weeks following an accident. Vehicle black boxes, dashcam footage, and physical crash site indicators may be essential in proving that the driver's negligence caused the fatal crash.

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. emphasizes acting quickly after a fatal accident to protect a family's legal rights. Insurance companies often begin investigations immediately, and key evidence can be lost if steps are not taken promptly. By reaching out to a Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorney shortly after the accident, families improve their chances of a successful claim and reduce the risk of missed opportunities for compensation.

Fatal car accidents leave behind emotional and financial scars that can impact families for years. A wrongful death claim offers one avenue for seeking accountability and financial support. The legal team at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C., led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, works to provide clear legal guidance during these difficult times. Their role as Western Pennsylvania wrongful death attorneys is to help families move forward while honoring the memory of their loved one.

Families affected by a fatal car accident are encouraged to contact Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. for a free consultation. Legal support can make a meaningful difference in securing justice and restoring financial stability. The firm's commitment to Western Pennsylvania communities continues to support families navigating the aftermath of wrongful deaths due to car accidents.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a Pennsylvania law firm with a strong focus on helping families affected by serious injury and wrongful death. With decades of courtroom experience and a deep understanding of state laws, the firm provides legal representation to those seeking justice after catastrophic events. The attorneys at LGKG are committed to supporting their clients and achieving meaningful results.

