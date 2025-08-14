Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "Little Girl Again" by Brenda S Parris, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Based on true events, Little Girl Again by Brenda S. Parris is a heartwarming rhyming tale about a mother-daughter duo. Featuring captivating illustrations, the book follows the narrator recalling her time as a caregiver to her mom, who was suffering from Alzheimer's. They walked hand in hand to see the flowers and the kittens in the barn. The narrator's mother wanted sweets for lunch and pouted when she didn't get any. She was like a child to her own daughter and loved to sit on the front porch swing all afternoon. She grew very sleepy in the evening and let the narrator tuck her into bed. Later, she woke up with a nightmare, seeking reassurance from her daughter. In her old age, she had become a child.

Little Girl Again is a poignant tale with a lot of heart and charm. Author Brenda S. Parris draws on her own experiences of taking care of her mother, who gradually lost her memories with the onset of Alzheimer's. It's a wonderful picture book for parents, teachers, and caregivers to educate children about Alzheimer's and the unique challenges it poses to patients and their loved ones. Parris's poetic narrative masterfully captures the beautiful bond between a daughter and her mother. It tugs at your heartstrings and evokes a range of emotions and feelings. Young readers will find it easy to read and understand its core themes of love and care. The illustrations are fantastic, bringing color to the pages and the two main characters. Children in elementary school or below will find a lot to love about this picture book."

