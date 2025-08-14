Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Women's book "The Sweetest Getaway" by Sasha Preston, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Natasha Jackson for Readers' Favorite

What are two friends to do when they need to secure a business deal, but the key to the deal is a party they're not invited to attend? Impersonate two women actually invited to the gala, of course! The Sweetest Getaway is the story of Nari and Jennifer, two friends who are trying their best to make their business a success, and a diaper pitch at the gala could seal the deal. Yes, a diaper deal. Sasha Preston has crafted a fun female caper filled with comedic mishaps and adventure. Both women are on separate personal journeys even as they attempt to navigate the potential changes in their professional world. Jennifer finds herself intrigued by a possibly shady Johannes while Nari dips her toes into business on the wrong side of the law. Through it all, the women stick together even when they're not on the same page.

The Sweetest Getaway isn't like any other capers I've read. Sure, there's the romance element, but I appreciated that Nari and Jennifer were the main characters, rather than one of the male romantic interests. It added a nice twist that kept me engaged, giving me a chance to witness their friendship in addition to the romantic elements. Sasha Preston did a wonderful job, in particular, of showing us Jennifer's growth from a shy woman who struggled in social situations to a commanding presence capable of taking on an important role in the heist. This is a complete story that is unexpectedly entertaining from start to finish. The strong friendship between Nari and Jennifer pulled me in, but the camaraderie among the crew kept me going until the very end."

