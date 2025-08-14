Break Free From Anger And Addiction: Terry Stueck's Forgive Instantly & Live Free Delivers A Spiritual Blueprint For Inner Peace

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Book cover for Forgive Instantly & Live Free"Terry Stueck's Forgive Instantly & Live Free delivers a biblical blueprint for overcoming anger, addiction, and stress. Rooted in the Sermon on the Mount and shaped by over 40 years of ministry, it teaches instant, unconditional forgiveness and practical tools like the“empty chair exercise.” Praised by readers, counselors, and recovery programs, the book is transforming lives in churches, ministries, and addiction recovery settings nationwide.

Canton, Georgia - August 14, 2025 - What if you could let go of anger, addiction, and emotional baggage instantly? That's the powerful message at the heart of Forgive Instantly & Live Free, the transformative book by author and mission leader Terry Stueck, now gaining recognition among marriage counselors, prison chaplains, recovery ministries, and church study groups across the nation.

In a world filled with stress and conflict, Stueck offers a radical solution rooted in biblical truth: forgiveness is the cure.

A Cure for Today's Deepest Struggles

This is not just another emotional healing book. Forgive Instantly & Live Free delves into the root causes of personal dysfunction, such as anger, stress, and addiction, and presents a spiritually empowered path to wholeness, based on the Sermon on the Mount and enhanced by Stueck's decades of ministry experience. This book teaches a method of instant, unconditional forgiveness, often summarized as 'forgive everyone for everything instantly' by releasing ownership of one's baggage to God.

Transformational Impact Recognized by Readers

Averaging a 4.6-star Amazon rating from over 50 reviews, readers praise it as life-altering. Amazon reviews describe it as 'transformational' and highlight practical tools like the 'empty chair exercise' for emotional release. It is widely used in counseling, church ministries, and addiction recovery settings.

About the Author

Terry Stueck holds degrees in Psychology and Theology and has spent more than 40 years serving vulnerable populations, from Chicago's skid row to Native American communities. In 1997, he founded High Plains Bible Mission, a nonprofit serving inner-city missions and prisons across the U.S. Forgive Instantly & Live Free is a culmination of his spiritual insights and real-world ministry experience.

Available Now in All Formats

Paperback and Kindle:

Audiobook (narrated by Daniel Coker): 4 hours 7 minutes, released September 2016

More info and reader review: forgiveinstantly | high-plains