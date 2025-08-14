Best Misdiagnosis Lawyer Jacksonville For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Holds The #1 Position

MENAFN - GetNews) "“A misdiagnosis isn't always about a single bad decision it's often about a chain of missed chances,” said Percy Martinez.“Our job is to show exactly where and when those chances were lost.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Misdiagnosis Lawyer in Jacksonville for 2025 , an honor that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's decades of work helping patients uncover diagnostic errors and take effective legal action.

Representing injury victims since 1993, Percy Martinez and his team have handled some of the most significant medical malpractice and personal injury cases in Florida's history. The firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements, often in complex cases involving delayed or incorrect diagnoses. By maintaining a small caseload, the firm is able to give each case detailed, hands-on attention from start to finish.

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers helps patients connect the dots between symptoms, tests, referrals, and decisions by transforming scattered records into clean, chronological timelines. Percy Martinez explains that these timelines reveal where medical providers failed to act, where critical opportunities were missed, and how those lapses impacted outcomes.

Helping Jacksonville Patients Build Stronger Cases

The firm notes that more people in Jacksonville are using its Diagnostic Timeline Method to:



Organize symptoms, test results, and medical visits in a clear sequence

Obtain targeted record requests for visit summaries, imaging, and pathology reports Understand how timing affects treatment options and legal strategy

Case Results in Misdiagnosis Litigation

The firm's case history includes both confidential settlements and public verdicts in diagnostic error cases, such as:



$3.8 million – breast cancer misdiagnosed as benign, causing treatment delay

$2.4 million – heart condition misdiagnosed as anxiety, leading to heart failure $1.2 million – missed brain tumor on MRI

According to Percy Martinez, damages in these cases often include medical costs, lost income, future care expenses, and non-economic damages for pain, suffering, and loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Misdiagnosis Cases in Florida

Percy Martinez explains that misdiagnosis claims typically proceed through:



4–6 months – gathering records, expert medical review, and timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period under Florida law 12–24 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial

Cases involving multiple providers or extended medical histories may require additional time.

Standard of Care in Diagnosis

The firm emphasizes that medical professionals are expected to:



Take thorough histories and perform complete examinations

Order appropriate tests based on presenting symptoms

Act promptly on abnormal results

Refer patients to specialists when needed Document reasoning and follow-up plans clearly

Percy Martinez notes that his team compares each action - and inaction - to these standards to build a clear case.

Cost to Clients

The firm handles misdiagnosis cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. Percy Martinez explains that all litigation expenses, including physician expert reviews, are advanced and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Florida and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers focuses on misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, hospital negligence, birth injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with top medical experts to deliver clarity, accountability, and results for patients.

Percy Martinez Law Firm / Attorney Highlights



Super Lawyers Pick – Percy Martinez recognized for excellence in medical malpractice litigation

Justia 10.0“Superb” Rated – top rating for experience, results, and client satisfaction

Avvo 10.0“Superb” Rated – recognized for legal excellence, peer endorsements, and client reviews

Extensive Track Record – representing injury victims since 1993, handling some of Florida's most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases

Proven Results – hundreds of millions recovered in verdicts and settlements

Veteran Case Experience – decades of handling complex birth injury, surgical error, and hospital negligence claims

Small Caseload, Big Focus – dedicated attention to each client to maximize results in complex cases

Bilingual and Accessible – fluent in English and Spanish, offering free consultations statewide

Strategic Legal Specialist – presuit process mastery, with a focus on birth and surgical injury cases Recognized Across Florida – known for high-value verdicts and settlements in cities statewide