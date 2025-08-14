Swanson Reed Achieves International ISO 27001 Security Certification
ISO 27001 sets out stringent criteria for implementing an information security management system (ISMS). Certification confirms Swanson Reed's ability to safeguard client information, manage risks, and operate under best-practice standards. This milestone builds upon its ISO 31000:2009 Risk Management certification, further enhancing its operational credibility.
Clients can trust that tools such as the AI-powered TaxTrex software and the creditARMOR audit defense program are supported by strong security measures. The firm processes over 1,500 R&D tax claims each year while maintaining the confidentiality of proprietary and financial data.
Unlike one-time compliance efforts, ISO 27001 requires regular reviews and adjustments to keep pace with evolving cyber risks. Swanson Reed's systems are continually updated to remain resilient against emerging threats.
The company also invests in secure infrastructure, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring, ensuring its defenses are both preventive and responsive.
“Obtaining ISO 27001 certification is proof of our dedication to secure, reliable service delivery,” said Damian Smyth, CEO.“We value the trust placed in us and work tirelessly to protect it.”
As data security becomes an essential factor in choosing business partners, Swanson Reed's certification positions it as a leader in both innovation support and information protection.
