Stillinger Investigations Celebrates Five Years Of Excellence Serving Charleston, SC: Leading Private Investigation Firm Marks Milestone With Over 1,000 Successful Cases

CHARLESTON, SC - Aug 14, 2025 - Stillinger Investigations , Inc., Charleston's premier private investigation firm, proudly announces its fifth anniversary serving the Lowcountry community. Since establishing operations in 2019, the licensed private investigation agency has successfully resolved over 1,000 cases, with infidelity and cheating spouse investigations representing their most requested service, while maintaining the highest standards of discretion, professionalism, and legal compliance in South Carolina.

Located at 170 Meeting Street in historic Charleston, Stillinger Investigations has become the trusted choice for individuals, attorneys, and corporations requiring specialized investigative services throughout the Charleston metropolitan area, including Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Island, James Island, West Ashley, John's Island, and North Charleston.

Leading Charleston in Infidelity Investigations and Marital Truth

Over the past five years, Stillinger Investigations has established itself as Charleston's most trusted resource for individuals facing suspicions of marital infidelity. The firm's specialized approach to cheating spouse investigations combines advanced surveillance techniques with compassionate client support, helping hundreds of Charleston residents gain clarity during emotionally difficult situations.

"Infidelity investigations require a unique blend of technical expertise and emotional sensitivity," explained Brian Stillinger. "Our clients are often dealing with significant emotional stress while needing concrete evidence for legal proceedings. We've developed specialized protocols that protect our clients' privacy while gathering the documented proof they need for divorce proceedings or personal closure."

Discreet Surveillance Operations – Professional tracking and documentation of suspicious activities

Digital Evidence Collection – Recovery of deleted communications, social media activity, and electronic communications

Photographic and Video Documentation – Court-admissible evidence of extramarital relationships

Comprehensive Background Investigations – Uncovering undisclosed relationships and hidden assets Timeline Reconstruction – Detailed analysis of activities, locations, and communications patterns

Stillinger's infidelity investigations have provided crucial evidence in hundreds of Charleston divorce cases, helping clients secure favorable outcomes in property division, alimony determinations, and child custody arrangements under South Carolina's fault-based divorce laws.

Five Years of Proven Excellence and Community Trust

"Our five-year milestone represents more than just longevity in the private investigation industry," said Brian Stillinger, Owner at Stillinger Investigations. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering fact-based insights, maintaining absolute confidentiality, and providing our clients with the clarity they need during challenging circumstances. When someone suspects their spouse is cheating, they're facing one of the most difficult situations in their lives. We've helped hundreds of Charleston families navigate these sensitive situations with dignity and discretion."

The firm's success is built on a foundation of over 50 years of combined investigative experience among its veteran team members, who have established extensive networks throughout Charleston's legal and law enforcement communities. This deep local knowledge, combined with cutting-edge technology and investigative techniques, has positioned Stillinger Investigations as the definitive authority in South Carolina private investigation services.

Comprehensive Investigative Services Meeting Diverse Client Needs

Stillinger Investigations offers a complete suite of professional investigative services, each backed by state licensing and adherence to strict ethical standards:

Infidelity and Cheating Spouse Investigations – Charleston's most trusted service for uncovering marital infidelity with discretion and documented evidence admissible in South Carolina family courts

Adultery Documentation Services – Comprehensive surveillance and evidence gathering to minimize stress and uncertainty for clients suspecting unfaithful partners

Child Custody Investigations – Supporting family court proceedings with documented evidence of parental fitness

Corporate Investigations – Including due diligence, employee misconduct, and intellectual property theft cases

Criminal Defense Support – Assisting defense attorneys with comprehensive case analysis and evidence gathering

Background Checks and Database Research – Delivering thorough vetting for personal and professional decisions Surveillance Operations – Utilizing advanced equipment and strategic positioning techniques

Digital Forensics – State-of-the-art analysis of computers, smartphones, tablets, and digital storage devices

Counter-Surveillance and Bug Sweeps – Using industry-leading OSCOR technology to detect surveillance equipment

Covert Camera Systems – Deploying virtually undetectable recording equipment for evidence collection GPS Tracking and Technology Services – Real-time location monitoring with legal compliance

Industry Recognition and Client Satisfaction

The firm's commitment to excellence has resulted in exceptional client outcomes, with a 98% satisfaction rate and significant repeat business. Client testimonials consistently highlight Stillinger Investigations' professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to deliver results that exceed expectations, particularly in sensitive infidelity cases where emotional support is as important as investigative expertise.

"Our success is measured not just in cases closed, but in the peace of mind we provide our clients," noted Brian Stillinger. "Whether we're helping someone confirm suspicions of a cheating spouse, supporting an attorney in a contested divorce case, or assisting a corporation with fraud investigation, our goal is always to uncover the truth through ethical, legal means. For infidelity cases specifically, we understand that our clients need both answers and emotional support during an incredibly difficult time."

Commitment to Legal Compliance and Ethical Standards

As a fully licensed private investigation agency in South Carolina, Stillinger Investigations maintains strict adherence to all state and federal regulations governing investigative activities. The firm's comprehensive understanding of privacy laws, evidentiary procedures, and judicial requirements ensures that all evidence gathered is admissible in court and obtained through ethical means.

The team undergoes continuous training on evolving legal standards, including recent updates to digital privacy laws and surveillance regulations. This commitment to legal compliance protects clients from potential legal complications while ensuring investigative results meet the highest professional standards.

Serving Charleston's Diverse Communities

Over the past five years, Stillinger Investigations has served clients across Charleston's diverse neighborhoods and communities, from the historic downtown peninsula to the rapidly growing suburbs of West Ashley and Daniel Island. The firm's intimate knowledge of local geography, community dynamics, and regional networks provides significant advantages in conducting effective investigations throughout the Lowcountry.

"Our deep roots in Charleston give us insights that outside investigators simply cannot match," explained Brian Stillinger. "We understand the unique character of each neighborhood, the local business community, and the interconnected nature of relationships in our region. This local expertise is invaluable when conducting sensitive investigations."

Looking Forward: Continued Innovation and Service Excellence

As Stillinger Investigations enters its sixth year of operation, the firm continues to invest in advanced investigative technologies and professional development. Recent expansions include enhanced digital forensics capabilities, updated surveillance equipment, and specialized training in emerging areas such as cryptocurrency investigations and social media analysis.

The firm remains committed to maintaining its position as Charleston's leading private investigation agency while exploring opportunities to better serve the evolving needs of the Lowcountry community.

About Stillinger Investigations, Inc.

Founded in 2019 and licensed in South Carolina, Stillinger Investigations, Inc. is Charleston's premier private investigation firm, specializing in comprehensive investigative services for individuals, attorneys, and corporations. With over 50 years of combined team experience and a commitment to ethical, professional service, Stillinger Investigations has established itself as the trusted authority for sensitive investigative matters throughout the Charleston metropolitan area.

The firm operates from its downtown Charleston office at 170 Meeting Street, serving clients throughout Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. All investigations are conducted by licensed professionals in full compliance with South Carolina law and industry best practices.

Contact Information: Stillinger Investigations, Inc. 170 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29401 Phone: (843) 212-1338 Toll-Free: (888) 699-3350 Website: