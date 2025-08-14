Swanson Reed Achieves ISO 27001 Certification: A Milestone In Security And Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) Swanson Reed, a leading specialist R&D tax advisory firm in the United States, has long been recognized for its expertise in navigating the complexities of R&D tax credit claims. With over 30 years of experience and a presence in all 50 states, the firm has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to maximize their innovation incentives. Now, Swanson Reed has reached another significant milestone by achieving ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management.

ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Swanson Reed's commitment to safeguarding client data and ensuring the highest levels of security in its operations. This rigorous standard outlines best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). By earning this certification, Swanson Reed has proven its ability to protect sensitive client information, manage risks effectively, and maintain compliance with industry-leading security protocols.

For Swanson Reed, this achievement complements its existing ISO 31000:2009 Risk Management Standard certification, further reinforcing its dedication to quality assurance and risk mitigation. The firm's meticulous approach to R&D tax credit services - supported by its advanced AI-driven software, TaxTrex, and its comprehensive audit defense program, creditARMOR - benefits greatly from this enhanced security framework. Clients can trust that their confidential data, from technical project details to financial records, is handled with the utmost care and protection.

This milestone underscores Swanson Reed's mission to deliver confidence, transparency, and simplicity to its clients. As the firm continues to prepare over 1,500 R&D tax credit claims annually, its ISO 27001 certification ensures that businesses across various industries can rely on a secure, reliable partner to support their innovation journey.

For more information about Swanson Reed's services, visit