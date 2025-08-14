Donohue Consultancy Warns Businesses About 'Website Aesthetic Syndrome,' Highlighting The Profit Risks Of Over-Prioritizing Design

MENAFN - GetNews) New analysis reveals most struggling websites don't have a design problem - they have a marketing one.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - August 14, 2025 - The idea that a better-looking website will magically fix low sales is officially being challenged. Donohue Consultancy is warning business owners against what they call“Website Aesthetic Syndrome” - the assumption that poor visual design is the root of underperformance.

“Clients often come to us wanting a redesign because they think people aren't buying due to an outdated look,” says David Donohue, Director of Donohue Consultancy.“But in reality, it's a lack of strategy. They're not looking at their analytics, not tracking how users behave, and not investing in digital marketing.”

The agency is encouraging brands to move beyond surface-level changes and implement strategic UX improvements that convert, such as:



Strong CTAs: Bold buttons like“Buy Now” or“Sign Up” are placed above the fold in high-visibility areas.

Simple Navigation: Clean menus, responsive designs, and intuitive pathways to reduce friction. Trust Signals: Visible reviews, badges, secure checkout icons, and accessible contact details that build consumer confidence.



“The design needs to support the strategy, not replace it,” Donohue adds.“When we pair user insights from tools like Google Analytics and Microsoft Clarity with high-impact UI elements, that's when real sales growth happens.”

For businesses unsure if their problem is aesthetic or strategic, Donohue Consultancy offers UX audits that pinpoint the true cause of performance drops.

About Donohue Consultancy

Donohue Consultancy is a performance-driven digital agency focused on delivering real-world growth through SEO, UX strategy, and conversion optimisation. They work with e-commerce and service businesses across Australia.