'Chronicles Of Captain Number Cruncher: F... Dividends' By Moe Tabesh Tracks A Law Firm's Turn From Short-Term Payouts To Long-Term Stability

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and tax professionals have a compelling new addition to their reading list: Chronicles of Captain Number Cruncher: F... Dividends! by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA. Blending storytelling with sound financial wisdom, the book follows the fictional yet relatable case of John Wheeler, a fifty-something lawyer, and his old friend and trusted advisor, the narrator: Captain Number Cruncher.

The story opens with John walking into the Captain's office, looking for a way to rescue his struggling law firm, Maplewood Justice LLP. What begins as a casual consultation quickly evolves into a deep dive into the firm's financial health. Captain Number Cruncher discovers that John's business model is fundamentally flawed with a heavy reliance on taking dividends from the company rather than reinvesting profits to fuel growth and build resilience.

John's focus on short-term payouts has left the business in a precarious position: profitability is stagnant, and the cash reserve is alarmingly low. Through frank discussion and expert analysis, Captain Number Cruncher challenges John's approach, pointing out that prioritizing immediate rewards can undermine the long-term stability of any enterprise.

At first, John resists the criticism. Like many business owners, he is attached to his current strategy, reluctant to change what feels familiar. But as the Captain walks him through the numbers, the risks become undeniable. Faced with the reality that his law firm could fail without intervention, John agrees to take the Captain's advice. Together, they craft a new pricing strategy designed to improve margins, bolster profitability, and strengthen cash flow.

By the conclusion of the narrative, John has not only committed to reinvesting in the business but has also gained a fresh perspective on financial discipline. F... Dividends! becomes a turning point in his career; a moment where he confronts past mistakes, makes difficult but necessary changes, and sets Maplewood Justice LLP on a path toward financial health and sustainable growth.

This story serves as more than just engaging fiction; it's a cautionary tale for any business leader. Moe Tabesh uses the Captain Number Cruncher persona to illustrate a critical truth: sacrificing long-term sustainability for short-term gain can put even the most promising ventures at risk. With humor, clarity, and practical insight, Tabesh drives home the importance of sound financial management, reinvestment, and strategic planning.

About the Author

Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, is a seasoned chartered professional accountant with more than 27 years of experience in Canadian and American accounting, taxation, auditing, and business consulting. He is the founder of Numetrica, an Ottawa-based CPA firm that provides full-spectrum accounting services tailored to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Tabesh is widely respected for simplifying complex financial matters, and his client-first approach has earned praise from business leaders and CEOs across industries. Known as“Captain Number Cruncher,” he blends financial expertise with humor and storytelling to educate and empower business owners through his writing and consulting work. He is also an active member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and has dedicated part of his career to community service and pro bono financial guidance for charitable organizations.

About Numetrica

Headquartered in Ottawa, Numetrica specializes in small business accounting, cloud bookkeeping, payroll, corporate and personal tax preparation, GST/HST services, CRA audit support, and virtual CFO solutions. The firm serves small businesses across Canada and the U.S., offering cloud-based solutions using QuickBooks Online and other modern tools to simplify financial operations. Numetrica's core philosophy is built on precision, transparency, and personal connection.