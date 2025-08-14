Silverline Roofing Ltd.: Edmonton's Roofing Experts Who Build Trust One Shingle At A Time

When Alberta's fierce winters and stormy summers put your roof to the test, you need more than just a contractor - you need a roofing partner who understands how to protect your home or business for decades to come.

For over 20 years, Silverline Roofing Ltd. has been that trusted name. Based in Acheson, Alberta, and serving Edmonton and surrounding communities, Silverline has redefined what it means to be a roofing contractor in Edmonton - combining craftsmanship, reliability, and a customer-first approach that turns first-time clients into lifelong advocates.

Why Edmonton Chooses Silverline Roofing

Your roof isn't just shingles and nails - it's your property's first line of defense. Silverline Roofing knows that, and that's why every project, from new roof installation in Edmonton to emergency roof repair, is handled with meticulous attention to detail.

Here's what sets them apart:



A Reputation Built Over 20 Years – Decades of proven results across residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

Award-Winning Growth – Named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies in the 2020 Growth List.

BBB A+ Accreditation – An unshakable commitment to ethical service and complete customer satisfaction. Professional Affiliations – Proud member of the Alberta Construction and Safety Association.

Roofing Services That Cover Every Need

Whether you're a homeowner with a small leak or a business owner managing a large industrial facility, Silverline offers a complete range of roofing solutions tailored for Alberta's climate.



Roof Replacement Edmonton: When your roof is beyond repair, Silverline delivers high-performance replacements designed for maximum durability, energy efficiency, and curb appeal.

New Roof Installation Edmonton: Building a new home or commercial space? Silverline ensures your new roof is installed to perfection, meeting all safety and building standards.

Roof Repair Edmonton: From wind damage to sudden leaks, their rapid-response repair service keeps your property safe - even during Edmonton's harshest weather.

Roof Inspection Edmonton: Prevent small issues from becoming costly disasters. Silverline's inspections are detailed, thorough, and backed by expert recommendations. Commercial Roofing Contractor Edmonton: Industrial and commercial buildings demand a specialized approach. Silverline handles large-scale flat roofing, waterproofing, and complex installations with precision and minimal business disruption.

Service Area: More Than Just Edmonton

Silverline Roofing proudly serves:



Edmonton

St. Albert

Spruce Grove

Stony Plain

Ardrossan

Fort Saskatchewan

Sherwood Park

Nisku

Beaumont

Villeneuve

Acheson Leduc

No matter where you are in Alberta, professional, reliable roofers are just a call away.

The Silverline Process: From Consultation to Completion

1. Transparent Consultation: They start by listening - understanding your needs, budget, and timeline. You'll receive a detailed estimate with no hidden fees.

2. Expert Guidance: Silverline educates clients about material options, installation methods, and maintenance tips so you can make informed decisions.

3. Flawless Execution: Using premium materials and industry-best techniques, the team ensures your roof is built to last.

4. Quality Assurance: Every job is inspected post-completion. Warranties are honored without hesitation.

A Team You Can Trust

Behind Silverline's success is a dedicated team of professionals:



Kevin Morris – Founder, CEO, & Project Manager

Tara Morris – Senior Estimator

Marc Johnson – New Construction Manager

Daniella Morris – Junior Estimator

Harold Mulholland – Service Manager Kieara Morris – Accounts Payable / Receptionist

From estimators to installers, each team member shares the same mission: to protect your property with a roof you can rely on.

Commercial Roofing: Protecting Alberta's Businesses

As a commercial roofing contractor in Edmonton, Silverline understands that downtime costs money. That's why they deliver fast, efficient, and long-lasting solutions for warehouses, offices, and industrial buildings - keeping your operations running smoothly.

Built for Alberta's Climate

Snow loads, ice dams, heavy rain, high winds - Alberta's weather demands stronger, smarter roofs. Silverline uses advanced materials and installation techniques to ensure your roof can handle whatever nature throws at it.

Sustainability and Innovation

Silverline Roofing is committed to a greener future. By integrating eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient roofing systems, they help customers lower energy bills while reducing environmental impact.

Customer Stories That Speak for Themselves

Ask around Edmonton, and you'll hear the same thing: Silverline delivers. From families grateful for a quick leak repair before a snowstorm, to business owners impressed by a seamless commercial re-roof, their track record is filled with success stories.

Why Now Is the Time to Call Silverline Roofing

A damaged roof won't wait - and neither should you. Whether it's an emergency roof repair in Edmonton or planning a full roof replacement, acting now protects your property and saves money in the long run.

Contact Silverline Roofing Today

Address: 11441 261 Street #100, Acheson, AB T7X 6C6, Canada

Phone: +1 587-754-9495Website:

Facebook: facebook/silverlineroofingservices