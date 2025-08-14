ZTE Corporation Amplifies“Born To Win” Spirit Through AI Gaming And Smart Ecosystem At MWC Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) ZTE Corporation, a global provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, presented its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem at MWC Shanghai 2025. The exhibition showcased advancements in AI integration, mobile gaming, and smart connectivity devices designed for today's digital-first consumer. At the core of this showcase is the company's growing commitment to AI-centered product design and cultural engagement.







ZTE Corporation's Commitment to Multi-Scenario Intelligence

ZTE is shaping its product and technology roadmap with a focus on seamless integration of AI across consumer and industrial applications. At MWC Shanghai 2025, the company demonstrated how this strategic approach is implemented through interactive devices and intelligent services designed to meet the diverse needs of a digitally engaged population.

Fusion of AI Voice and Multi-Modal Interaction

ZTE's Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem leverages AI voice technologies to drive user interactions across multiple platforms. Multi-modal input, including voice, touch, and visual recognition, supports responsive control and behavior-driven assistance in real time. This intelligent ecosystem enhances the usability of devices by aligning system response with user context, preferences, and routines.

At the event, Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE and President of ZTE Mobile Devices, remarked, "Today's exhibition represents a bold departure from traditional showcases. On one front, we are strengthening our ecosystem with breakthroughs in core AI technologies, what we call our 'hard tech'. "At the same time, we're harnessing 'soft power' to connect with culture, infusing our brand with fresh energy and broadening our appeal in consumer markets."

nubia Neo 3 Series: AI Gaming Meets Performance Engineering







The nubia Neo 3 series headlines ZTE's push into AI-integrated gaming. Designed for mobile gamers, this series delivers high responsiveness and console-grade precision.

Technical Features for High-Performance Gaming

The Neo 3 series features dual gaming shoulder triggers, a 120Hz high-refresh-rate display, and Z-axis linear motors to deliver accurate touch response. A large battery supports extended playtime and incorporates Bypass Charging. It helps reduce heat accumulation during charging. The phone's multi-layer cooling architecture maintains performance stability under demanding loads.

These specifications are aligned with real-time gaming expectations, especially for fast-paced genres like FPS and MOBA. Response latency and device thermal stability can influence competitive outcomes.

AI Integration in Gameplay

NeoTurbo AI engine and AI Game Space 3.0 introduce scene recognition and adaptive system tuning. These tools monitor user inputs and gaming conditions to deliver real-time enhancements, including frame rate optimization and memory allocation.

The built-in AI Virtual Companion, Demi, adds functionality beyond gameplay. With features like Demi Care, Demi Live, and Demi Alarm, Demi can manage screen time, deliver live interaction cues, and support schedule tracking, making the experience more intuitive.

Co-Branding with Free Fire: Cultural Integration

The Neo 3 Free Fire Co-Branded Edition celebrates ZTE's collaboration with one of the world's most popular mobile games. Themed UI elements, including wallpapers, sound effects, and character overlays, enhance immersion for fans of the game.

Cosplay activities, interactive tournaments, and anime-inspired photo zones at ZTE's booth reflected this integration with digital culture. These initiatives extend ZTE's device experience into entertainment ecosystems, supporting its broader consumer engagement strategy.

AI-Powered Device Lineup for Consumer Needs

ZTE's exhibition featured more than just gaming smartphones. It included an entire range of AI-powered terminals that demonstrate the company's multi-platform strategy.

Smartphones, Tablets, and Foldables

1. nubia Z70S Ultra : Features a true full-screen design with under-display camera, combined with a fifth-generation Neo Master 35mm optical system for advanced photography.

2. nubia Flip 2 : Offers a foldable format with durable hinge mechanics, an upgraded external display, and integrated AI support for imaging and app continuity.

3. nubia Pad Pro : ZTE's entry into high-capability consumer tablets, suited for multitasking across productivity, learning, and entertainment functions.

Each of these devices applies AI to streamline user experience, ranging from intelligent camera enhancements to adaptive user interfaces that shift based on usage habits.

AI Integration Across Mobility and Connectivity Devices

ZTE also exhibited its leadership in Fixed Wireless Access and Mobile Broadband technologies. According to the latest TSR report, the company holds the top global market share for FWA & MBB solutions for four consecutive years.

The portfolio includes:

1. ZTE G5 Ultra : First AI-powered 5G-Advanced FWA with peak speeds up to 19 Gbps.

2. ZTE G5 Max Wi-Fi : Offers Wi-Fi 7 mmWave support and dual-frequency carrier aggregation.

3. ZTE U60 Pro : High-speed Wi-Fi 7 mobile hotspot with a 10,000 mAh battery for extended field usage.

All three products feature the Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 3 platform. The products are equipped with the Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System, which enables efficient spectral usage and high-throughput connectivity.

Serving Consumers and Industrial Clients

ZTE's Intelligent Ecosystem targets both individual and enterprise users. The AI capabilities demonstrated are designed for flexible implementation in personal communication, smart homes, connected vehicles, and industrial settings.

For individual users, AI simplifies content discovery, manages notifications contextually, and adapts interface behavior. For businesses, ZTE's solutions support data routing, device orchestration, and low-latency application delivery, which are vital for industries that depend on edge computing and private network infrastructure.

ZTE Corporation Positioning for Global Reach

The global availability of the nubia Neo 3 Free Fire Co-Branded Edition-rolled out across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe-signals ZTE's intent to scale its AI-centered ecosystem worldwide. By embedding cultural relevance into its product design and market rollout, ZTE aims to reach digitally active youth demographics and communities with strong gaming affinity.

The emphasis on technical specification and cultural relevance positions ZTE Corporation to compete across both the consumer electronics and mobile network equipment sectors. As intelligence becomes a baseline expectation for device interaction, ZTE's integrated model offers a framework for future development that balances performance, personalization, and practical deployment.

Sustaining Innovation Beyond 2025

ZTE's approach to AI is structured around long-term investment in platform development, cross-device interoperability, and vertical expansion. Future phases will likely incorporate multi-agent collaboration across terminals, leveraging user data securely to create cohesive smart environments.

By enabling multi-terminal synchronization and shared AI assistants across smartphone, tablet, home, and vehicle systems, ZTE is preparing infrastructure that supports always-on contextual services.

ZTE Corporation's participation in MWC Shanghai 2025 affirms its capability to deliver across device segments, software platforms, and user expectations. The company continues to align its product strategy with emerging behavior patterns, ensuring its AI and gaming innovations respond to real-world use cases with accuracy and consistency.