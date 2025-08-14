Turkish Historian Says Puzzle Of Russia's Peoples Will Fall Apart, With Tatarstan, Siberia, Caucasus Waiting For Right Moment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Turkish and Crimean Tatar historian, human rights activist, and professor at Bilkent University Hakan Kyrymly.

"Russian imperialism can only be stopped by force. Unfortunately, there are no other methods. In Ukraine (as in Georgia, Moldova, and Azerbaijan), this is not a territorial dispute, but a manifestation of Russian imperialism, which will not disappear on its own. The end will come only when Russia ceases to be an empire and its colonies gain independence," said Kyrymly.

The Turkish and Crimean Tatar historian is convinced that sooner or later Russia will fall apart.

"Russia is a big puzzle of different peoples living under oppression. Is it possible that the desire for free development, the desire to identify oneself as a separate people, and not as the Russian people, will prevail? Everything that is unrealistic today may become entirely possible tomorrow (in a historical sense, this could be years or even decades)," Kyrymly emphasized.

The historian is convinced that in its current form, Russia cannot develop because of its ideology of imperialism.

"Although the collapse of the USSR was only a partial disintegration. The Russian Federation remained the same empire, only under a different name. In its current form, Russia cannot be a normal democratic state, since imperialism is its main ideology," said Hakan Kyrymly.

According to him, various components of Russia are striving for self-determination and are waiting for the right moment to do so.

“And Tatarstan, Siberia, the Caucasus, and others know that they are not part of the Russian Federation forever. They are all waiting for the right moment, and it will come sooner or later,” said Kyrymly.

He also stressed that such a scenario is beneficial for Russia itself, as it is the only option for becoming a democratic state.

As reported by Ukrinform, there has been a long-standing discussion in the European Union regarding the actions of the European community and member states in various scenarios of developments in Russia, including the collapse of the Russian Federation.

