Kalbajar And Khojaly Survivors Share Harrowing Accounts At Baku War Crimes Hearing

MENAFN - AzerNews) A public court hearing continued on August 14 regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state's accusations.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors defending the state's accusations, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the trial for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Victim Saadat Garayeva stated that she was forcibly displaced from her homeland, the Kalbajar district, at the age of 16. She said that as a result of the Armenian armed forces' attack, they were forced to abandon their home on March 30, 1993, leaving their property in the occupied territories. At that time, her relatives were martyred. In her testimony, she expressed her complaints against the accused. At this point, the defense lawyer of the accused Arayik Harutyunyan asked her,“Are you complaining about these individuals because of their Armenian nationality?”

Saadat Garayeva responded,“No, my complaint is not because they are Armenian, but because they occupied our lands, kept them under occupation, killed our civilians, and committed other crimes.”

Answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Uruz Valiyeva stated that during the Khojaly genocide on the night of February 25-26, 1992, she, her spouse, and other relatives were taken hostage. At that time, her sister-in-law, Surayya Javad Valiyeva, went missing and has not been found to this day.

She added that on the night of February 16-17, 1992, in the Garadaghly village of the Khojavend district, two of her brothers were taken hostage. One of her brothers was released from captivity and returned, but there is still no information about the fate of her other brother, who was 14 years old at the time.

In his testimony, Rashad Ismayilov stated that on October 23, 1993, at the age of 16, he was taken hostage by the Armenian armed forces in the Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department for the defense of state accusations at the Prosecutor General's Office, the victim stated that he was taken to Boyuk Marjanli village, then to Hadrut, and was released after being held hostage for three days.

Yashar Abbasov stated in his testimony that he was wounded in the right leg as a result of gunfire from the opposing side during battles in the Aghdara direction on September 2, 1992. In response to questions from Vusal Aliyev, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, Abbasov said that he has had ongoing issues with his leg since that time.

Balay Nasibov stated in his testimony that, starting from 1992, he participated in battles against the Armenian armed forces in several directions. He initially served as the headquarters chief of a battalion and later as a battalion commander. Nasibov noted that he was wounded in January 1994 in Murovdagh.

A victim originally from Kalbajar stated that during the occupation of the district, the attacking forces, led by Monte Melkonyan and including foreign mercenaries, advanced from the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

“During the occupation of Kalbajar (late March, early April 1993 – ed.), to prevent a second Khojaly genocide, we received orders to evacuate the population. It is a well-known fact that managing combat and evacuating people simultaneously is challenging. However, we tried to evacuate the population during the fighting because the enemy was blocking all routes as much as possible,” he added.

The accused, Davit Ishkhanyan, addressing a question to the victim, stated that at the time, he was a battalion commander under Monte Melkonyan's command.

Yasin Abbasov, in his testimony, stated that he is a resident of Kalbajar and participated in battles against the occupiers as part of the Kalbajar defense battalion from December 1992 to April 2, 1993. His cousin was martyred. In response to questions from Tugay Rahimli, an assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, he said that his home remained in the occupied Kalbajar district at that time.

Natig Aliyev stated in his testimony that on March 27, 1993, he was forcibly displaced from Kalbajar due to the attack by the Armenian armed forces. In response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, the victim also mentioned that he participated in battles against the Armenian army.

Gismet Allahverdiyev said he fought against the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar, and was wounded. He stated that during the enemy's attack on Kalbajar, five people aged between 80 and 100 were taken hostage, and their fate remains unknown to this day. He said,“These were Musa Bayramov, a man, and women named Gulsum Bayramova, Mina, Madina, and Saray.”

Sayavush Bandaliyev stated in his testimony that he participated in battles against the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara as part of the defense battalion in 1992–1993 and was wounded in 1993. He added that health issues resulting from his injuries persist to this day.

Firuz Dadashov said he fought against the Armenian armed forces and was wounded as a result of a mine explosion in the Narishlar village of the Lachin district.

Natig Ahmadov stated in his testimony that in March 1993, he sustained shrapnel wounds due to a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Khidirli village of the Aghdam district.

Asif Ibrahimov stated in his testimony that in 1991, he sustained five bullet wounds and six shrapnel wounds when a vehicle traveling from Tartar to Aghdara was fired upon. He was a civilian at the time.

Mikayil Rzayev stated that during the occupation of Kalbajar, his mother was killed.

Galib Mammadov, a native of Kalbajar, stated in his testimony that while serving in the internal affairs bodies, he participated in repelling attacks by the Armenian armed forces. He said that upon hearing about the Aghdaban tragedy on April 8, 1992, they immediately went to the area and encountered a horrific scene. The victim stated,“People's cries were mixed with the sound of gunfire. We first saw the body of Abdul, a man. Bakir Gojayev, Zeynab Gojayeva, and others-a total of 32 people-were brutally killed. They also killed my 16-year-old brother, leaving him in such a state that I could only recognize him by his clothes.” Mammadov also noted that he was wounded twice.

Vugar Isayev, Zohrab Karimov, Bakir Alasgarov, Nazim Rzayev, Goshgar Tagiyev, Ilgar Valiyev, Aslan Khalilov, Shamiddin Khalilov, Adil Huseynov, and Rafik Akbarov stated that they were forcibly displaced from the Kalbajar district as a result of attacks by the Armenian armed forces and suffered various damages.

Nadir Akbarov, Parviz Aliyev, Ramiz Aliyev, Gorkhmaz Asadov, Dadash Hajiyev, Habil Ibrahimov, Khalig Ibrahimov, Habil Imamaliyev, Hikmat Mayilov, Sayyaf Mukhtarov, Habil Guliyev, Akif Karimov, Elshan Zamanov, Famil Yusibov, Mail Adilov, Rasim Adilov, Malik Aliyev, Firuz Mammadov, Radim Mammadov, and Niyazi Nazarov stated that they fought against the Armenian armed forces in various directions and were wounded. Some of them were wounded two or even three times but continued to participate in battles afterward.

Ruslan Mirzaliyev stated in his testimony that he was wounded during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. His father, Vahidjan Mirzaliyev, was martyred on October 2, 1992, in the Khojavend district.

Gardaşkhan Adigozalov, Rasim Alakbarov, Fuad Hasanov, Aghalar Asadov, Mahir Ramazanov, and Royal Ahmadov stated in their testimonies that they were wounded as a result of provocations by the Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War in 2020.

Taleh Gasimov, Ilyas Ahmadov, Arzu Ibrahimov, Hamid Musayev, Emin Sardarov, Javad Mahmudov, and Sarvan Mammadov said they suffered damages due to provocations and attacks by the Armenian armed forces at various times.

Afgan Safaraliyev stated that in 1997, during military service, he was taken prisoner by the Armenian armed forces and returned to Azerbaijan after two years. He was subjected to severe torture during his captivity.

Elnur Hasanov stated in his testimony that on April 9, 2022, while grazing sheep in the Hasangaya village of the Tartar district, he was injured due to the explosion of a mine planted by the Armenian armed forces.

Madat Manafli stated in his testimony that on November 16, 2021, he was wounded while repelling a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in Lachin.

Shirin Ismayilov stated that in 1997, during military service, he was taken prisoner. He was returned to Azerbaijan after three years and six months. During his captivity, he was subjected to severe torture and inhumane treatment.

Javanshir Sariyev was held in captivity from 1992 to 1993. During his captivity, he was subjected to cruel treatment and horrific torture.

Kamil Allahverdiyev stated in his testimony that in 1993, he was taken hostage in Goranboy and returned after five months. He was subjected to horrific torture during his captivity. The victim also mentioned that his father was martyred.

Hikmat Guluyev stated that in 1993, due to the attack by the Armenian armed forces, while being forcibly displaced from the Gunesli village of Kalbajar, their path was blocked by the enemy in an area called the“Tunnel.” He was taken hostage at that time, held for a year and a half, and then returned to the Azerbaijani side.

The victims also answered questions from the accused, including David Manukyan and David Babayan, their defense attorneys, and their representatives.

The trial will continue on August 15.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.