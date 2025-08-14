Stonegate Updates Coverage On Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU) FY26 Q1
Key Takeaways:
- Achieved first commercial production and initial sales of Peazazz® C pea protein; launched FavaPro fava protein following strong customer response.
Entered into $6.8M multi-year production agreement, providing baseline recurring revenue. Q1 FY26 revenue rose 44% YoY to $0.34M; startup costs at Galesburg facility impacted margins, with expenses now at "new normal" levels.
