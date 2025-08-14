Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Updates Coverage On Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU) FY26 Q1


2025-08-14 07:06:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU). During 1Q26, Burcon advanced meaningfully in its commercialization strategy. Within 90 days of commissioning its Galesburg facility, the Company achieved first commercial production of its next-generation Peazazz® C pea protein and debuted FavaPro fava protein. Initial shipments of Peazazz® C were completed during the quarter, supported by strong market reception and customer trials. Burcon also entered into a $6.8 million multi-year production agreement, underpinning its 2025 revenue target of $1-3 million. The Galesburg facility integrates Burcon's proprietary protein technologies, enabling scalable, versatile production across multiple plant-based proteins. This operational flexibility positions the Company to meet evolving customer needs quickly and with consistent quality, while unlocking a total addressable pea protein market estimated at US$215 million to US$392 million.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Achieved first commercial production and initial sales of Peazazz® C pea protein; launched FavaPro fava protein following strong customer response.

  • Entered into $6.8M multi-year production agreement, providing baseline recurring revenue.

  • Q1 FY26 revenue rose 44% YoY to $0.34M; startup costs at Galesburg facility impacted margins, with expenses now at "new normal" levels.



Click image above to view full announcement.

