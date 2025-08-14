CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fendx Technologies Inc. (FNDX)
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 18 août/August 2025
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 18 août/August 2025
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 18 août/August 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|FNDX
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|314460 20 5
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA 314460 20 5 7
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|314460106/CA3144601067
