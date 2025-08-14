James Anderson Provides Update On Holdings Of Myndtec Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - James Anderson (the "") announces update to his ownership of common shares in the capital of MyndTec Inc. (the "") (the "") and common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "").

On August 14, 2025, the Issuer completed the fourth tranche (the " Fourth Tranche ") of a private placement of units (" Units ") announced on January 30, 2025. 688,610 Units were issued pursuant to the Fourth Tranche at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and One Half (1/2) Warrant (each an " August 2025 Placement Warrant "). Each whole August 2025 Placement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Investor acquired 688,610 Units pursuant to the Fourth Tranche.

Prior to the completion of the Fourth Tranche, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through Life Beyond Barriers, LLC (" LBB "), 9,378,755 Common Shares and 4,188,647 Warrants, representing approximately 42.66% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Fourth Tranche and as of the date hereof, the Investor owns directly, and indirectly through LBB, 10,067,365 Common Shares and 4,532,952 Warrants, representing approximately 44.47% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The transaction was made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report under applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the SEDAR+ profile of the Issuer at and may be obtained upon request from James Anderson at 1-888-363-0581.

