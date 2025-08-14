Blue Star Commences Drill Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) -, a leading explorer in Canada's North, announces the start up of the drilling campaign, part of the 2025 Exploration Program at its projects located in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut (Figure 1).

A planned 2,000-metre drill program is designed to evaluate select high-priority targets for their resource potential. These targets are based on a final field review conducted earlier this season as part of the Phase I Field Program. The targets were prioritized following detailed mapping, sampling, and lithogeochemical and geophysical reviews. The geophysical reviews included magnetics, induced polarisation and Loupe-EM data. Additionally, any logs and core sampling results from previous drilling that occurred within 2,000 metres of the proposed targets were reviewed.

Completed & Ongoing Field Activities



Pending - Detailed structural mapping and channel sampling of newly exposed Flood Zone at the surface

Ongoing - Lithogeochemical surveys to further define detailed stratigraphy and resolve priority targets

Completed - Ground-based electromagnetic surveying using the Loupe-EM system, totaling 138 line-kilometres (East Limb, Gabbro Breccia, West Lake, Contact, Bizen, and North Fold Nose)

Completed - Detailed mapping and sampling of targets within 1,000 metres of the Flood Zone deposit Completed - Exposure and power-washing of surface Flood Zone mineralisation

"The field team has elevated a series of prospects to drill readiness from our abundant target pipeline for the current drill program," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star, "many of these targets are bias toward proximity to the existing mineral resources, however we are committed to evaluating at least one high conviction target regardless of location to show the blue-sky potential of Blue Star's extensive land package."

Discussion of Phase II of the 2025 Exploration Program

Blue Star is expecting to complete up to 2,000 metres of drilling on high-priority targets focused on the discovery of new significant zones of mineralisation. With assay samples still pending for the Auma prospect, initial drill planning has focused on Nutaaq, Central, Axis and Twilight. The first drilling will be undertaken on the Nutaaq zone with discrete targets identified at the visible gold area (NR August 12, 2025), the Alone vein (1.16 g/t to 12.15 g/t Au; NR August 12,2025) and northern Nutaaq structures (assays pending).

After the initial drill tests at Nutaaq, drilling will test high conviction targets at Axis and Auma, as well as targets on the South-Twilight Zone, which have recently returned surface sampling values up to 29.2 g/t Au (NR August 12, 2025)

Nutaaq Drill Target(s)

Nutaaq drilling is targeting select inferred structures based on historical geochemical data, recent surface follow-up and coincident geophysical anomalies. Targets on this list include the visible gold showing recently identified (NR dated August 12, 2025), and the Alone vein and North Nutaaq area. North Nutaaq is an example of the high potential of these targets; prospecting during Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program identified massive pyrrhotite mineralization along with several gossanous quartz blocks correlating with the Loupe EM Tau anomalies at surface that are traceable for 400 metres. Several historical grab samples from the area returned gold in rock samples, and a historical soil sampling program by BHP (circa 1992) highlighted anomalous gold in soils. The initial proposed drill hole will test three target horizons (Figures 2 & 3).

Axis Target (NR March 18, 2025)

Axis is a historical high-grade target within the inferred axial plane of the ULU anticline with surface grades up to 35.22 g/t Au. More recent work, including a 2023 Induced Polarisation (IP) survey, resulted in a chargeability anomaly that outlines an untested target orientation and depth. A derived alteration model for drill data also highlights the IP trend which is coincident with a structural discontinuity that was identified using lithogeochemical sampling. Surface mapping identified acicular arsenopyrite and gold mineralization, along with biotite alteration and brecciation (NR August 12, 2025). The proposed drill target is shown in Figure 4 below.

Sampling, Assaying & QA/QC

Blue Star field programs collect a variety of samples; prospecting rock samples are selective by nature, channel samples are saw-cut samples from outcrop intended to be representative of the exposed mineralisation, and drill core samples are sawn in half with one half retained as core record and the other half submitted for analysis.

Blue Star samples are delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation which are then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples are prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Samples returning >10 g/t Au are reanalysed under code Au-GRA22 (50-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish). Over limits for non-gold elements are ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The work is being conducted using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.







Figure 1: Location Map of Blue Star's Exploration Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Plan Map of the Proposed Initial North Nutaaq Drill Hole.

Soil Contours with Grab Sample Locations, Projected Vein, and Hisotrical Work on Loupe-EM Tau Background are Shown. The Proposed Drill Hole Trace is indicated, with Targets Shown as Stars.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Vertical Cross Section of Initial Proposed North Nutaaq Drill Hole.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Vertical Section, NW View +/- 200 Metres of Axis Trend Showing Drilling, IP Data, Generalized Geology, and Target Location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: .

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: ...

