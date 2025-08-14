403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Lashes Out At Israeli Settlement Expansions Near Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the approval by the Israeli occupation authorities of plans to build new settlements around the occupied West Bank city of Jerusalem.
The Kingdom also denounces Israeli foreign minister's statements against the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Kingdom regards these actions as violations of international law, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their sovereign state, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2334 (2016), according to the statement.
The resolution demands that Israel cease settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, affirms the illegality of Israel's settlement construction in the territory occupied since 1967, and refers to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice affirming the invalidity of annexing the occupied Palestinian territories and the need to end the Israeli occupation.
The Kingdom affirms that these decisions and statements are a continuation of the illegal expansionist policies of the Israeli government, obstructing the peace option and posing a serious threat to the possibility of a two-state solution.
Israel's behavior requires the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to provide protection for the Palestinian people, meet their legitimate rights - including recognition of the Palestinian state - compel Israel to cease its aggression against Gaza, halt its illegal violations in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, and stop crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly those amounting to genocide, while holding perpetrators accountable.
The Kingdom reiterates its unequivocal rejection of Israeli policies based on settlement, forced displacement, and the deprivation of the Palestinian people of exercising their legitimate rights, calling on the international community - especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council - to take immediate measures to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their crimes against the Palestinian people and the occupied Palestinian territories, and to comply with UN resolutions and international law, the statement added. (end)
ash
The Kingdom also denounces Israeli foreign minister's statements against the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Kingdom regards these actions as violations of international law, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their sovereign state, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2334 (2016), according to the statement.
The resolution demands that Israel cease settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, affirms the illegality of Israel's settlement construction in the territory occupied since 1967, and refers to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice affirming the invalidity of annexing the occupied Palestinian territories and the need to end the Israeli occupation.
The Kingdom affirms that these decisions and statements are a continuation of the illegal expansionist policies of the Israeli government, obstructing the peace option and posing a serious threat to the possibility of a two-state solution.
Israel's behavior requires the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to provide protection for the Palestinian people, meet their legitimate rights - including recognition of the Palestinian state - compel Israel to cease its aggression against Gaza, halt its illegal violations in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, and stop crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly those amounting to genocide, while holding perpetrators accountable.
The Kingdom reiterates its unequivocal rejection of Israeli policies based on settlement, forced displacement, and the deprivation of the Palestinian people of exercising their legitimate rights, calling on the international community - especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council - to take immediate measures to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their crimes against the Palestinian people and the occupied Palestinian territories, and to comply with UN resolutions and international law, the statement added. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment