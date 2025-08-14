Musician Andy Brook Takes To The Skies In Death-Defying Wing Walk For Mental Health Charity Tonic Music

Local musician who's worked with Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler faces ultimate fear to raise funds for music industry mental health charity

14th August 2025 – Andy Brook will be strapped to the wings of a vintage biplane Wednesday 20th August in what he admits is his "most terrifying challenge yet" – all to raise vital funds for musicians struggling with mental health.

Andy Brook, guitarist and co-producer with UK rock legend Francis Rossi OBE (Status Quo), will take on the wing walking challenge at RFC Rendcomb on 20th August to support Tonic Music for Mental Health, a charity providing free mental health support to the music industry.

A Career Spanning Decades

Brook's impressive music career has seen him work alongside some of the biggest names in the industry – from Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler to Travis, ABC, and Stewart Copeland. He's even worked alongside rising star Lola Young early in her career. This extensive experience has given him unique insight into the mental health pressures facing musicians today.

Why This Matters Now

Mental health challenges are particularly acute in the music industry due to touring pressures, financial instability, and intense competition. Recent studies show musicians are three times more likely to suffer from depression compared to the general population.

"The music world can be incredibly isolating and stressful," said Brook. "I've seen talented people struggle with their mental health, and having proper support can literally be the difference between life and death."

Local Impact

Tonic Music for Mental Health, founded in 2012, operates three key programmes across the UK:



Tonic Rider for industry professionals Never Mind The Stigma for music fans

Their free services include peer support groups, Mental Health First Aid training, workshops, and festival outreach – all desperately needed as the music industry faces an ongoing mental health crisis.

The Challenge

Wing walking involves being strapped to the top wing of a biplane while it performs manoeuvres at speeds of up to 100mph. Brook admits he's "pleasantly terrified" but determined to complete the challenge.

"If this helps even one person get the support they need, it'll be worth every second," he said.

How to Support

Donations can be made at:

The wing walk takes place on Wednesday 20th August at RFC Rendcomb .

About Tonic Music for Mental Health:

Founded in 2012, Tonic Music for Mental Health is a registered charity (No. 1189913) based in Portsmouth that promotes good mental health in music communities through education, support, and opportunities to participate in music and arts.