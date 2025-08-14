Musician Andy Brook Takes To The Skies In Death-Defying Wing Walk For Mental Health Charity Tonic Music
Local musician who's worked with Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler faces ultimate fear to raise funds for music industry mental health charity
14th August 2025 – Andy Brook will be strapped to the wings of a vintage biplane Wednesday 20th August in what he admits is his "most terrifying challenge yet" – all to raise vital funds for musicians struggling with mental health.
Andy Brook, guitarist and co-producer with UK rock legend Francis Rossi OBE (Status Quo), will take on the wing walking challenge at RFC Rendcomb on 20th August to support Tonic Music for Mental Health, a charity providing free mental health support to the music industry.
A Career Spanning Decades
Brook's impressive music career has seen him work alongside some of the biggest names in the industry – from Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler to Travis, ABC, and Stewart Copeland. He's even worked alongside rising star Lola Young early in her career. This extensive experience has given him unique insight into the mental health pressures facing musicians today.
Why This Matters Now
Mental health challenges are particularly acute in the music industry due to touring pressures, financial instability, and intense competition. Recent studies show musicians are three times more likely to suffer from depression compared to the general population.
"The music world can be incredibly isolating and stressful," said Brook. "I've seen talented people struggle with their mental health, and having proper support can literally be the difference between life and death."
Local Impact
Tonic Music for Mental Health, founded in 2012, operates three key programmes across the UK:
- Tonic Rider for industry professionals Never Mind The Stigma for music fans
Their free services include peer support groups, Mental Health First Aid training, workshops, and festival outreach – all desperately needed as the music industry faces an ongoing mental health crisis.
The Challenge
Wing walking involves being strapped to the top wing of a biplane while it performs manoeuvres at speeds of up to 100mph. Brook admits he's "pleasantly terrified" but determined to complete the challenge.
"If this helps even one person get the support they need, it'll be worth every second," he said.
How to Support
Donations can be made at:
The wing walk takes place on Wednesday 20th August at RFC Rendcomb .
ENDS
Media Contact:
...
Photo opportunity: Andy Brook available for interviews before the challenge. High-resolution images of the wing walk available on request.
About Tonic Music for Mental Health:
Founded in 2012, Tonic Music for Mental Health is a registered charity (No. 1189913) based in Portsmouth that promotes good mental health in music communities through education, support, and opportunities to participate in music and arts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment