The Ecoplast Project Kicks-Off At Manchester

The EcoPlast (Empowering Circular Operations in the Automotive Plastics Value Chain) project kick-off meeting was held on 24-25 June, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Manchester, UK, hosted by the project coordinator, Technovative Solutions Limited (TVS) .

The 36-month project aims to revolutionise the automotive plastics value chain with digital solutions that enhance circularity, ensure non-toxicity, and improve the durability of secondary materials. EcoPlast will advance the circular economy through recycling, upcycling, and reuse. It will use a blockchain-enabled Digital Product Passport (DPP) for traceability, support a circular marketplace to promote sustainable business practices, and provide tools such as the Circularity Index (CI), ecoDesign, and Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). The EcoPlast project will also integrate AI, robotics, and Digital Twins (DTs) to optimise processes.

The kick-off meeting was attended by the project coordinator Technovative Solutions Ltd . and its consortium members (Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. , Stellantis , Stryker , Assan Hanil , Adler Pelzer Group , Eurotec , Proplast , Beker Recycle , Autodemolizione Pollini , Sabancı University , Brunel University London , Cardiff University , İstanbul University , Simularge Global , Kordsa , DigiProd Pass Ltd. ). The consortium will collaboratively work next three years on 8 work packages and 9 use cases to make the project a success.

On day 1, the project and the partners were introduced to the participants. Discussion on the use cases and work packages was the centre of the day. Following the discussions, the partners joined an engaging social dinner. On the next day, TVS conducted two workshops, one on“Project KPI definition and specification”, and the other one on“Requirement analysis for UC demonstrations”. The final day also had the general assembly of the project, and an open discussion.

This project has received funding from the Horizon Europe Framework Programme (HORIZON) Research & Innovation Actions under grant agreement No 101182147.

