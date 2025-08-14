Dr. Doug's Pediatric Dentistry Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doug's Pediatric Dentistry ("Dr. Doug's") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. Dr. Doug's takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Dr. Doug's has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

In September 2024, Dr. Doug's learned of unusual activity involving one of its email accounts. Dr. Doug's immediately initiated an investigation, which was not able to determine whether any of the emails within the account were accessed without authorization. The investigation determined that only the single email account was affected and that no other systems or networks within the Dr. Doug environment were impacted. Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Doug's undertook a review of all emails within the account to determine whether personal or protected health information could have been involved and gathered contact information needed to provide notice. These efforts concluded in June 2025, at which time Dr. Doug's arranged to send letters to all potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address.

Based on the review of the potentially affected data, the following information could have been involved in the incident: Names, dates of birth, diagnosis or dental treatment information, and/or Medicaid or dental insurance information. In a very limited number of instances, the potentially affected information may have also included Social Security number or driver's license information. Of note, not all information was involved for all individuals.

As soon as Dr. Doug's discovered this incident, it took the steps described above and took steps to further enhance the security of its email environment. Dr. Doug's has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Mountain Time, excluding holidays, and can be reached at 833-594-5308.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Dr. Doug's. Dr. Doug's deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

