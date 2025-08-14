AARP Celebrates 90 Years Of Social Security

Events Across Mississippi Highlight Social Security's Impact and AARP's Commitment to Protecting Social Security for Future Generations

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety years ago today, the Social Security Act was signed into law, marking a watershed moment for our country by providing American workers with a foundation for their financial security and dignity in retirement.

Today more than 69 million Americans receive Social Security, with that number expected to increase to 82 million people by the time Social Security turns 100.

Social Security helps tens of millions of Americans stay out of poverty and retire with dignity after a lifetime of hard work. For more than 40% of older Americans, Social Security is their primary source of income. And for many people, Social Security is the only inflation-protected income they have in retirement.

In Mississippi, 691,000 people rely on the Social Security they've earned, including 281,000 who rely on it for over 50% of their income. As we look ahead to the next 90 years of Social Security, it's critical that it remains strong for Mississippians for years to come.

"If Social Security were taken away, we would barely have enough to pay our bills, with no spending money at all," said Audrey Bell of Horn Lake.

"Social Security injects roughly $13.1 billion into Mississippi's economy every year," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "AARP is proudly honoring the legacy of Social Security-while fighting to protect and strengthen it for older Americans today, and for our children and grandchildren."

AARP Mississippi has been presenting anniversary events throughout the summer. AARP members are showing up to celebrate Social Security and urge Congress to keep the promise of Social Security today and in the future.

On Thursday, August 14, AARP Mississippi hosted a Picnic in the Park to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Social Security at LeFleur's Bluff State Park, 3315 Lakeland Terrace, Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day included fun, music, Social Security information, games, food and more.

On Social Security's 90th birthday, we commit to our members, and all older Mississippians, that AARP will fight to keep it strong for the decades to come.

