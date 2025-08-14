Local, Nurse-Owned Hospice Brings Personal, Heartfelt Care To Southeast Michigan Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OAKLAND COUNTY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In communities across Southeast Michigan, families facing the challenges of serious illness are finding more than medical support-they're finding a partner who treats them like family. Devotion Hospice , a locally rooted, nurse-owned provider, is reshaping the way end-of-life care is experienced by putting compassion, connection, and community at the center.Founded by a registered nurse with years of hands-on and leadership experience, the organization was born from a desire to move away from the impersonal nature of large healthcare systems. Its“staff-first, patient-driven” philosophy ensures caregivers have the time, resources, and support they need to deliver truly personal care-while every patient's story, values, and wishes guide the care they receive.“Being nurse-owned means we see people as neighbors first, not numbers,” says founder Bethany.“Many of the people we serve are the same people we see at the grocery store, the park, or the local school events. That connection shapes everything-from how long we stay at the bedside to the way we honor each person's unique life.”Families can expect direct access to the care team 24/7 , same-day admissions when comfort can't wait, and consistent, familiar faces throughout the journey. Services include in-home and facility-based hospice care, pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, and bereavement programs lasting up to 13 months after a loss. Life Enrichment Services, such as music, art, and massage therapy, help nurture joy and connection in ways medicine alone cannot.The organization's work is deeply embedded in the local community, serving areas across Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties-including Brighton, Howell, Milford, Novi, Northville, Ann Arbor, Plymouth, Canton, South Lyon, and surrounding towns. For many staff members, caring for patients means caring for friends, neighbors, and sometimes even their own family members.One recent family described the experience as“support we didn't even know we needed,” recalling how the team answered a Saturday night call for help and remained by their side through every moment-ensuring their loved one's final days were peaceful and exactly as they wished.For those navigating the difficult questions around hospice care, the message is clear: hospice is not about giving up-it's about living fully, comfortably, and with dignity. Devotion Hospice invites families to reach out any time to learn more about how they can help. No referral is needed, and calls are welcomed whether care is needed immediately or you're simply exploring options.For more information, call 248-581-4000 or visit .

Sam Preston

Unlimited Content

+44 7799 180194

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.