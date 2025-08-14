DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By August 25, 2025
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague , a national securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims against Hims & Hers Health Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") ( NYSE: HIMS ).
Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Hims & Hers securities between April 29, 2025 and June 22, 2025 (the "Class Period") may, no later than August 25, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .
On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced the termination of its partnership with Hims & Hers, alleging that the company engaged in deceptive marketing and sold unapproved compounded versions of semaglutide. Following the announcement, shares of Hims & Hers declined by over 34% in intraday trading, reflecting investor concerns regarding regulatory compliance and reputational risks.
This suit alleges throughout the Class Period, Hims & Hers made materially false or misleading statements or omitted material information regarding the nature and regulatory status of its GLP-1 offerings, the associated risks, and the partnership with Novo Nordisk. The firm is examining whether Hims & Hers and certain executives violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements to investors.
If you are a Hims & Hers investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
