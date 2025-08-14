PNC Bank Announced As Gold Sponsor For The 2025 National Mutt Strut Benefiting Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
Launching on World Mental Health Day: Walk With Purpose
Thousands of Americans - from military veterans to first responders to civilians are silently battling trauma, PTSD, and other unseen wounds. Many are on Guardian Angels' growing waiting list, urgently needing the healing and independence a medical service dog provides.
Without action, they may wait far too long.
"We're honored to launch this year's Mutt Strut on World Mental Health Day , a symbolic and vital reminder of the mental health crisis facing our nation," said Carol Borden , founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. "Thanks to the continued support of partners like PNC Bank , we're changing - and saving - lives every day."
The Mutt Strut empowers supporters across the country to walk anywhere - in their neighborhood, park, gym, or even from the comfort of home - while raising funds and awareness for those who need it most.
Registration is now open at . Proceeds directly benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and help place fully trained medical service dogs - free of charge - with individuals in need.
"PNC is honored to once again join forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for this meaningful event," said Stacy Juchno, general auditor for PNC. "We've seen firsthand how this work transforms lives. Many of our employees and people in our communities have benefited from pairing with medical service dogs."
You Can Walk. You Can Give. You Can Change - and Even Save - a Life.
Every dollar raised helps reduce wait times and deliver hope, healing, and safety to those living with invisible disabilities.
Join the mission. Walk with purpose. Change a life.
About PNC Bank
PNC Bank , National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .
About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and providing medical service dogs for individuals living with disabilities, with a focus on U.S. military veterans and first responders. With an emphasis on enhancing the lives and independence of their recipients, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has successfully paired hundreds of dogs with deserving individuals, making a positive impact on families and communities across the nation.
