Scripps Wins Five National Murrow Awards

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News and four local television stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ) have earned prestigious 2025 National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the honors today.

WTVR , Scripps' CBS station in Richmond, Virginia, won for "Overall Excellence" in the small-market television category. Judging was based on several criteria including: breaking news, continuing coverage, feature stories and web and digital media presence.

This is the fifth National Murrow Award WTVR has won in six years. The CBS6 team won for "News Documentary" in 2024, "News Series" in 2023, "Sports Reporting" in 2022 and "Overall Excellence" in 2020.

KSHB , Scripps' NBC station in Kansas City, Missouri, won in the large-market television category of "Breaking News Coverage" for its reporting on the Chiefs Super Bowl rally in February 2024. Not long after the rally wrapped, gunfire erupted when a confrontation between multiple parties in attendance escalated. KSHB 41 crews were continuing their parade coverage when the chaos began. The shooting killed a beloved Kansas City DJ and injured over 20 others, many of whom were children. View KSHB's full coverage here.

WFTS , Scripps' ABC station in Tampa, Florida, won in the large-market television category of "Hard News" for "Student with autism faces 30 years in prison for attack on teacher's aide ." The brutal attack was caught on video inside a Florida high school and ignited a debate over what punishment a student with special needs should receive for the attack. View WFTS' investigation here.

KBZK, Scripps' CBS station in Bozeman, Montana, won in the small-market television category of "Sports Reporting" for "The Match ." The report features two high school wrestlers facing off in the state tournament and the road to the title.

"The work from these four stations reflects a deep connection to the communities they serve," said Jeff Kiernan, Scripps vice president of local news. "Because our reporters live and work alongside their audiences, they're there for the moments of celebration and the moments of grief – bringing to light the issues that might otherwise go unheard, and telling them in ways that help communities understand, heal and bring people together."

Scripps News, the national news group owned by Scripps, won in the large digital organization category for "News Documentary" for the episode "In Real Life: Hidden War." The hourlong documentary used on-the-ground reporting and satellite imagery analysis of the West Bank to show how a war in response to terror is turning into a renewed conflict over settlements. The "In Real Life" documentary series aired for seven seasons on Scripps News. Episodes have since been acquired by the nonprofit news and documentary organization "Evident," which also shares this award.

2025 National Murrow Award winners will be honored at a Gala in October in New York City. View a full list of 2025 winners here.

