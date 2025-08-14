Watercrest Senior Living Awarded New Management: Launches Rebranding As Sage Park Austin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Last week, Watercrest's senior leadership team welcomed and engaged the associates, families and residents as they implemented Watercrest's innovative care, training and service programs in conjunction with the launch of Sage Park Austin.

"We are thrilled to welcome the associates who have passionately served the residents of this community for many years," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is inspiring to bring teams together, cultivating new relationships and growth to serve the seniors of Austin with the highest levels of care."

Founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Sage Park Austin offers assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term skilled care with signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The Sage Park Wellness Department is focused on prevention, healing, and care specific to the unique needs of each resident, helping them to live life to their fullest. Residents will enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, featuring a dynamic calendar of activities and outings, 3 Chef-prepared meals daily with restaurant style dining, and an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) tailored by care specialists for each resident's personal needs.

The community is conveniently located at 4401 Spicewood Springs Road in a peaceful area of northwest Austin with easy access to St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, and a multitude of physicians and medical providers. Residents of Sage Park Austin enjoy the beautifully landscaped courtyards with walking paths, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, library, beauty salon, bistro, and inviting gathering spaces to promote social interaction. Community outings include a variety of churches, shopping, dining and recreational options to meet resident's individual interests. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 737-530-7729 or visit Sage Park Austin .

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

