Rein Therapeutics To Present Novel IPF Science And Clinical Development Insights At IPF Summit 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Cory Hogaboam, and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Windsor, will each present at the IPF Summit 2025, taking place August 19-21, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Dr. Hogaboam will present at 8:00 am on Tuesday in a workshop titled,“Decoding the Disruptions in Natural Biological Processes to Advance Early Intervention in IPF – Unravelling the Molecular Biology of Immune Cells & Inflammation.” He will discuss:



The role of key immune cells in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) called lung-resident macrophages.

How macrophage modulation may be critical to stopping the disease from getting worse. How Caveolin-scaffolding domain (CSD) peptides, the class of molecules Rein is advancing, target multiple drivers of fibrosis and could potentially help repair lung tissue.



Dr. Windsor's presentation,“Innovating Clinical Trial Design in IPF: Lessons from LTI-03,” will take place at 9:30 am on Thursday. He will provide:



An overview of Rein's Phase 2 trial of LTI-03, which will enroll up to 120 patients, assess safety and tolerability, and focus on lung function as a key outcome. A discussion of trial design, strategies around patient recruitment, and how Rein is working to make the study feasible and relevant in a fast-changing treatment landscape.

Dr. Windsor commented,“IPF remains a devastating and complex disease with significant unmet need. Our mission is not just to slow fibrosis, it's to give patients a real chance to improve. We believe our multi-pathway approach offers something fundamentally different.”

The IPF Summit 2025 is a leading global event focused on advancing treatments for this deadly lung disease. It brings together leading scientists, clinicians, industry executives, and patient advocates to share advancements in the understanding and treatment of IPF and related interstitial lung diseases.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and is in clinical development. Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

