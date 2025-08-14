FSI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|3 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|11,367,132
|$
|10,528,739
|Income (loss) before income tax – GAAP
|$
|3,161,390
|$
|1,990,684
|Provision for Income tax – net - GAAP
|$
|(1,016,156
|)
|$
|(558,251
|)
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|2,028,912
|$
|1,289,796
|Net income (loss) per common share – basic. – GAAP
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.10
|3 month weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts – basic.- GAAP
|12,647,532
|12,450,532
| 6 month Operating Cash Flow
Ended June 30
|Operating Cash Flow (6 months). NON-GAAP
|$
|4,253,875 a,b,c
|$
|3,853,907 a,b,c
|Operating Cash Flow per share excluding non-operating items and items not related to current operations (3 months) – basic. - NON-GAAP
|$
|0.34 a,b,c
|$
|0.31 a,b,c
|Non-cash Adjustments (6 month) - GAAP
|$
|1,155,933 d
|$
|1,318,784 d
|Shares (6 month basic weighted average) used in computing per share amounts – basic - GAAP
|12,617,808
|12,450,118
Notes : certain items not related to“operations” of the Company's net income are listed below.
a) Non-GAAP – Flexible Solutions International purchased 65% of ENP in 4th quarter, 2018 (October 2018). Therefore Operating Cash Flow is adjusted by the pre tax Net income or loss of the non-controlling interest in ENP for 2023 only. After 2023 the entry in the“Statement of operations and comprehensive income” is a pretax number therefore no adjustment is required.
b) Non-GAAP – amounts exclude certain cash and non-cash items: Depreciation and Stock compensation expense (2025 = $1,155,933, 2024 = $1,318,784), Interest expense (2025 = $382,145, 2024 = $332,397), Interest income (2025 = $76,240, $2024 = $109,637), Loss on lease termination (2025 = N/A, 2024 = $41,350), Gain on investment (2025 = $85,660, 2024 = $298,438), Income tax expense (2025 = $1,126,519, 2024 = $822,429), and pretax Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2025 = $130,015, 2024 = $201,620). These expenditures were not related to sales operations of FSI. *See the financial statements for all adjustments.
c) The revenue and gain from the 50% investment in the private Florida LLC announced in January 2019 are not treated as revenue or profit from operations by Flexible Solutions given the Company only purchased 50% of the LLC. The profit is treated as investment income and therefore occurs below Operating income in the Statement of Operations. As a result, the gains from all investments (2025 = $85,660, 2024 = $298,438), including those from the Florida LLC, are removed from the calculation to arrive at Operating Cash Flow.
d) Non-GAAP – amounts represent depreciation and stock compensation expense.
SAFE HARBOR PROVISION
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flexible Solutions International
6001 54 th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4
Company Contacts
Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800 661 3560
Fax: 403 223 2905
E-mail: ...
If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: ...
To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products, please visit .
