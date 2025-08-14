North Star Kitchen And Bath Remodels Recognized For Communication, Project Management, And Payment Policy In Boise

North Star Logo

Our kitchen remodel project in Boise ID

One of our expert North Star kitchen remodeling contractor

North Star Kitchen and Bath Remodels earns homeowner recognition for project management and flexible payment structure

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a market where homeowners often face challenges finding dependable remodeling services, North Star Kitchen and Bath Remodels has received positive recognition for its work in kitchen remodeling in Boise ID and throughout the Treasure Valley. The family-owned company is noted for its consistent communication, detailed project management, and policy of collecting only a small deposit, with the remaining balance due at project completion.Founded and led by Scott Merriman, who has over ten years of hands-on remodeling experience, North Star operates with a scheduling approach that allows homeowners to begin projects when they are ready, without added pressure.Customer feedback frequently mentions the company's responsiveness and attention to detail. One client, who hired North Star after a water damage event, said the team was“responsive, prompt, and attentive” throughout the process. Others have highlighted punctuality, professionalism, and the ability to develop solutions when unexpected challenges occur, while maintaining timelines and budgets.In addition to kitchen remodeling in Boise ID, the company also provides bathroom remodeling services. Projects range from complete master bath renovations to conversions of unused spaces into functional bathrooms. Work often involves plumbing relocations, custom tile installation, and space reconfiguration to meet individual homeowner needs.North Star's project portfolio also includes basement conversions, laundry-to-bathroom transformations, and modern kitchen updates.“We want our customers to feel confident from the very beginning,” said Scott Merriman, owner of North Star Kitchen and Bath Remodels.“Our role is to understand their goals, complete the work as agreed, and ensure the finished space meets their expectations.”North Star Kitchen and Bath Remodels serves Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley. Their office is located at 999 W Main St Suite 100, Boise, ID 83702 . More information is available at northstarkitchenandbath or by calling (208) 914-5000.

