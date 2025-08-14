Kruse Law Firm Publishes A Warning - The Impact Of False Allegations Involving Intimate Partner Misconduct

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While deliberately false reports remain relatively uncommon-estimated between 2% and 8% of all complaints-this still represents thousands of Canadians affected annually. In 2023 alone, more than 2,500 reports under Level 1 criminal misconduct were deemed "unfounded" by police.

A Hidden Legal Reality

"False allegations in these cases are among the most difficult scenarios in criminal law," says Mike Kruse, founding partner of Kruse Law Firm. "The justice system must protect both genuine complainants and those wrongfully accused. Denying the existence of false reports undermines that balance."

The personal toll for the accused can be immediate and devastating-often before an investigation concludes. Many face job loss, irreparable reputational harm, public shaming, and social isolation. In today's digital environment, these consequences can persist indefinitely, with online records and media coverage remaining long after charges are dropped or dismissed.

Expanding Expertise to Protect the Accused

To address the growing complexity of such cases, Kruse Law Firm has expanded its criminal defence team, recently welcoming lawyer Alexis Tandazo. Her experience with serious criminal matters strengthens the firm's ability to deliver strategic, rights-based defence in high-stakes cases.

"These cases require legal professionals who understand both the emotional and legal complexities," adds Kruse. "It's not just about law-it's about protecting a person's future."

Immediate Action is Critical

The firm advises that anyone accused of intimate partner misconduct should seek legal counsel immediately-before speaking to police, the complainant, or even close acquaintances. Key defence strategies include:



Preserving digital evidence (texts, emails, social media)

Identifying contradictions in statements or timelines Exploring possible motives behind false accusation

"Exercising the right to remain silent isn't just protected-it's essential," Kruse emphasizes. "One wrong step early on can have lasting consequences."

As public dialogue around intimate partner issues evolves, Kruse Law Firm continues to advocate for the presumption of innocence, fair legal processes, and the protection of rights for all involved.

About Kruse Law Firm

Founded in 1993 by Michael Kruse, Kruse Law Firm has spent more than 27 years defending clients facing criminal charges across Ontario. Michael Kruse, a former Assistant Crown Attorney, brings extensive trial experience to the firm, having prosecuted and defended hundreds of cases in both the Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Justice.

The firm's philosophy is simple: "Tell us your side-we'll handle it," offering not just legal representation, but trusted guidance through complex and high-stakes situations.



