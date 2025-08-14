Core Education Expands Workday Practice As A Catalyst For Business Model Transformation In Higher Education

Core Education, PBC expands its Workday Practice to help smaller institutions replace outdated systems with aligned, affordable, lasting transformation.

- Michael Dillon, EVP of Digital SolutionsALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Core Education, Public Benefit Corporation has expanded its Workday Practice to help small and mid-market institutions break free from outdated systems and impossible trade-offs-delivering transformation that's aligned, affordable, and built to last.With more than 65 institutions served, Core brings enterprise-grade capability shaped by the real-world constraints of higher education-tight budgets, overburdened teams, and decades of stitched-together systems. The expansion of its Workday Practice is a declaration: business model transformation begins with a digital, AI empowered Backbone. Modern technology is no longer a supporting player-it is the engine.“Too many institutions are limping along with outdated, over-patched systems-held together by heroic IT teams who shouldn't have to defend platforms that no longer serve their purpose,” said Kamalika Sandell, CEO of Core Education.“Modern ERP isn't a moonshot anymore. It's a practical, scalable path to clarity, speed, and alignment. We built this practice for leaders who have been told real modernization is out of reach-too complex, too costly, too disruptive. It's not. We will stay with them until modernization becomes a living part of how they operate-sustainable, data-driven, and centered on students.”Core's Workday Practice delivers true enterprise transformation - connecting academic operations, student services, and business infrastructure in a single, coherent system. Every engagement is led by blended teams of functional and technical leaders who speak the language of enrollment, HR, finance, and student success. There are no handoffs between disconnected teams-only integrated leadership that owns both the platform and the outcomes.“We see institutions falling short of expectation during implementation and after go-live,” said Michael Dillon, EVP of Technology at Core.“At Core, implementation and ongoing management are led by the same leaders-individuals who own both the outcomes and the systems. That is how we keep costs down, value high, and transformation real.”Data becomes institutional DNA-and students remain at the epicenter of every decision. Systems reflect the lived complexity of campus life, not just workflows. Every implementation is tailored using Workday's GO methodology, powered by Core's delivery model built for small and mid-market institutions.Core Education's Workday Capabilities Include:. Workday HCM, Finance, Payroll, and Student. Workday Prism for prescriptive analytics. Workday AI Agent Deployment and Training. Data Conversion and Integrations through clean migration and robust APIs. Change Management and Campus Training to drive adoption. Project Management and Governance for risk tracking and milestone accountability. Stabilization and Optimization for continuous improvement. Annual Event Support for audits, year-end closing, benefits changes, pay band adjustments and more. Tiered Managed Services tailored to each institution's needsWorkday is trusted by more than 580 institutions for its ability to unify systems, unlock real-time insight, and drive agility across operations. For institutions seeking growth without overreach and sustainability without sacrifice, Core's Workday Practice is a strategic lever. By modernizing the digital foundation, institutions can unlock new revenue capacity, improve cost structures, and build the operational agility required for long-term resilience. Whether navigating a strategic M&A, building a private system, or preparing for what's next, Core ensures Workday performs at the level the business model demands.About Core EducationCore Education is a Public Benefit Corporation focused on transforming the business model of higher education. Through embedded partnerships and comprehensive service delivery across finance, technology, enrollment, and operations, Core empowers institutions to achieve long-term sustainability and strategic growth.Core Education, PBC📧 ... | 🌐 core

