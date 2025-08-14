KORE Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growth in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Connections, and Free Cash Flow ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: KORE ) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions, and Analytics, today reported financial and operational results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Company Highlights

Revenue increased to $71.3 million, up $3.4 million or 5% from the same period last year.

Total Connections1 increased to 20.1 million, up 8% from 18.6 million from the same period last year.

Net Loss decreased to $16.9 million, an improvement of $66.8 million or 80% from the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.7 million, up $5.3 million or 46% from the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations increased to $4.1 million, up $0.1 million from the same period last year. Free Cash Flow increased to $1.6 million, up $1.7 million from the same period last year. "We are pleased with our results this quarter, as we are seeing growth in revenue, Total Connections, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. It is great to see our investments and hard work in profitable growth pay off with over 1.5 million new connections in the last year. We signed some great new business, saw healthy growth from our existing customers, and grew our pipeline in our targeted business lines for the quarter," said Ron Totton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by our results and believe our value creation plan is showing positive momentum and positions us well for the future."













1 See "Key Operational Metrics" below for definitions.

The tables below summarize the Company's revenue and specific key operational metrics:



Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024 IoT Connectivity $56.1

79 %

$55.8

82 % IoT Solutions $15.2

21 %

$12.1

18 % Total Revenue $71.3

100 %

$67.9

100 % Period End Total Connections 20.1 million

18.6 million Average Total Connections for the

Period 20.1 million

18.5 million ‌















Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024 IoT Connectivity $110.0

77 %

$113.7

79 % IoT Solutions $33.4

23 %

$30.2

21 % Total Revenue $143.4

100 %

$143.8

100 % Period End Total Connections 20.1 million

18.6 million Average Total Connections for the

Period 19.9 million

18.3 million

2025 Financial Outlook

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company reiterates the following outlook:



Revenue in the range of $288 million to $298 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $62 million to $67 million; and Free Cash Flow in the range of $10 million to $14 million.

Conference Call Details

KORE management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook. President and CEO Ron Totton and CFO Anthony Bellomo will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Webcast: Link

U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039

International dial-in: (215) 268-9922

Conference ID: 13755120

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website, href="" target="_blank" korewireles .

For the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization, or you may register here . If you have difficulty with the conference call, please contact KORE investor relations at (770) 280-0324. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call ends. It will remain on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days. An audio replay of the conference call may be accessed by calling (877)-660-6853 or (201)-612-7415 using access code 13755120.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results as determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before other non-operating expenses or income, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for unusual and other significant items that management views as distorting the operating results from period to period. Such adjustments may include stock-based compensation, integration and acquisition-related charges, tangible and intangible asset impairment charges, certain contingent liability reversals, transformation, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by nor presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations, reduced by net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, which primarily consist of capital expenditures (consisting of purchases of property and equipment), purchases of intangible assets and capitalization of internal use software. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available for operational expenses, investments in our business, strategic acquisitions, and for certain other activities such as repaying debt obligations and stock repurchases. Free Cash Flow is a key financial indicator used by management. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. The use of Free Cash Flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Because of these limitations, Free Cash Flow should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Margin

Non-GAAP Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as non-GAAP Gross Profit ("Non-GAAP Profit") divided by revenue, expressed as a percentage. Non-GAAP Profit is a non-GAAP measure defined as gross profit excluding certain (i) inventory adjustments that may not be indicative of ongoing operations, (ii) depreciation and (iii) amortization.

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency loss or gain and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Key Operational Metrics

KORE reviews a number of operational metrics to measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. The calculation of the key operational metrics discussed below may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies, securities analysts, or investors.

Number of Customer Connections

Our "Total Number of Connections" or "Total Connections" with respect to any financial period constitutes the total of all our IoT Connectivity services connections for such period, which includes the contribution of eSIMs but excludes certain connections where mobile carriers license our subscription management platform from us. The "Average Connections Count" with respect to any financial period is the simple average of the total connections for such period.

These metrics are the principal measures used by management to assess the growth of the business on a periodic basis, on a SIM and/or device-based perspective. We believe that investors also use these metrics for similar purposes.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "guidance," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected financial and other risks, statements regarding future operational performance and efficiency, statements regarding the expected cost savings, revenue growth and profitability from the Company's value creation plan, 2025 guidance, estimates and forecasts of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other financial and performance metrics, statements regarding growth from the Company's indirect channel partner relationships, projections regarding recent customer engagements and projections of market opportunity and conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; risks relating to the integration of KORE's acquired companies, changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; our ability to negotiate and sign a definitive contract with a customer in our sales funnel; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, KORE specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

KORE Investor Contact:

Vik Vijayvergiya

Vice President, IR, Corporate Development and Strategy

[email protected]

(770) 280-0324

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ‌

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss ($16,878)

($83,633)

($31,786)

($101,220) Income tax expense/ (benefit) 1,486

(1,654)

2,595

(2,074) Interest expense, net 13,073

12,650

25,906

25,290 Depreciation and amortization 13,576

14,423

27,487

28,029 EBITDA $11,257

($58,214)

$24,202

($49,975) Goodwill impairment loss -

65,864

-

65,864 Change in fair value of warrant liability (192)

(4,365)

(1,996)

(6,686) Integration-related restructuring costs 7,522

4,115

11,666

8,688 Stock-based compensation 355

3,963

944

6,671 Foreign currency (gain) loss (3,524)

858

(5,006)

2,202 Gain/ loss on sale of assets 1,115

-

1,115

- Other (1) 174

(801)

237

(587) Adjusted EBITDA $16,707

$11,420

$31,162

$26,177





(1) "Other" adjustments are comprised of adjustments for certain indirect or non-income based taxes.

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) ‌

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $4,101

$3,986

$6,975

$5,890 Purchases of property and equipment (1,283)

(864)

(1,409)

(1,741) Additions to intangible assets (1,482)

(3,235)

(3,633)

(7,043) Proceeds from sale of assets 250

-

250

- Free Cash Flow $1,586

($113)

$2,183

($2,894)

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP MARGIN (UNAUDITED) ‌

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 IoT Connectivity $ %

$ %

$ %

$ % Revenue $56,081



$55,772



$109,998



$113,656

Cost of revenue, excluding

depreciation and amortization 23,447



21,809



45,662



44,485

Depreciation and amortization

in cost of revenue (1) 12,801



12,244



24,559



23,097

Gross Profit $ / Margin % $19,833 35.4 %

$21,719 38.9 %

$39,777 36.2 %

$46,074 40.5 % ‌





















Exclude: Inventory

adjustments 999









999







Exclude: Depreciation and

amortization 12,801



12,244



24,559



23,097

Non-GAAP Profit $ / Non-GAAP Margin % $33,633 60.0 %

$33,963 60.9 %

$65,335 59.4 %

$69,171 60.9 % ‌





















IoT Solutions





















Revenue $15,169



$12,096



$33,394



$30,187

Cost of revenue, excluding

depreciation and amortization 8,463



7,436



19,270



18,973

Depreciation and amortization

in cost of revenue (1) 1,531



922



2,886



1,850

Gross Profit $ / Margin % $5,175 34.1 %

$3,738 30.9 %

$11,238 33.7 %

$9,364 31.0 % ‌





















Exclude: Inventory

adjustments 172



0



313



0

Exclude: Depreciation and

amortization 1,531



922



2,886



1,850

Non-GAAP Profit $ / Non-GAAP Margin % $6,878 45.3 %

$4,660 38.5 %

$14,437 43.2 %

$11,214 37.1 % ‌





















Overall Gross Profit $ / Margin % $25,008 35.1 %

$25,457 37.5 %

$51,015 35.6 %

$55,438 38.5 % Non-GAAP Profit $ / Non-

GAAP Margin % $40,511 56.9 %

$38,623 56.9 %

$79,772 55.6 %

$80,385 55.9 %





(1) Depreciation and amortization as included in cost of revenue for GAAP. Separately shown for recalculation purposes.

