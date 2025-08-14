Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Of Second Quarter 2025 Report To Stockholders


2025-08-14 04:32:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Financial Statements for Q2 2025

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) announces that it has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the second quarter of 2025. This report and additional company information can be found at under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings
 Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit . Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:

Michael Hobey

Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255

@elah_inc

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.

