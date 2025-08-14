Day Out Snacks Expands Into 54 Costco Locations Across The Northeast

The gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan snacks made with plant-based ingredients hit shelves Aug. 8

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Out Snacks , a popular woman-owned snack brand known for its dessert-inspired protein balls, announced today that 54 Costco stores in the northeastern United States began carrying its Brownie Batter Protein Balls starting Aug. 8.

The plant-based protein snacks are naturally sweetened with dates and are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and non-GMO. They contain no gums, seed oils, sugar alcohols, or preservatives-a clean-label combination not commonly found in the packaged snack aisle.

"Day Out's products are a perfect match for Costco's mindful, health-conscious, quality-obsessed members," said Becky Dheri, founder and CEO of Day Out. "I shop there too, so I know how exciting it can be to discover new grab-and-go options in your store that are actually nutrient-rich and not ultra-processed."

The brand's move into Costco comes on the heels of its recent ShopRite rollout.

"Demand for our snacks has surged in recent months," Dheri explains. "Many shoppers and retailers are looking for smaller, nutrient-dense options, which makes Day Out a desirable addition to the snack aisle."

In the years since the brand's inception, protein-forward snack options made with clean ingredients has continued to climb.

"People want convenient, functional foods that support sustained energy and satiety rather than a sugar rush," Dheri said. "They want to feel good about the food their families are snacking on, and we're committed to meeting that need with our products."

Day Out's Brownie Batter Protein Balls are sold in four-packs of nine ready-to-eat bites at select Costco locations across Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Virginia. Each 4.5-ounce pack is made with wholesome ingredients like cashew butter, dates and a superfood protein blend of organic chickpea, pea protein, sacha inchi and chia seed. The bites deliver 9 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per bag. The four-pack of Brownie Batter Protein Balls has a suggested retail price of $13.59.

For more information about Day Out, visit getdayout .

About Day Out

Day Out creates dessert-inspired, nutrient-dense protein balls that are designed for functional snacking on-the-go. Made in small batches, Day Out's conveniently portioned snacks feature plant-based ingredients that provide healthy fuel for whatever your 'day out' entails, be it a busy workday, back-to-back kids' activities, or an outdoor adventure. Day Out products are free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, seed oils, gums, and emulsifiers. No junk, no fillers. Just real, craveworthy food. Learn more about Day Out at getdayout .

